Weihai Develops Innovative Vocational Education Model Aligned with Industrial Trends

WEIHAI, China, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from CRI Online:

Weihai is deepening the integration between specialized vocational education and regional industrial development, actively exploring new approaches to talent cultivation. By establishing a sustainable ecosystem for industry-education collaboration, the city is fueling growth in the regional economy.

At the Metaverse Research Institute of Shandong Vocational University of Foreign Affairs in Rushan City, staff members operate a digital smart factory system. With just a few commands, they can take on the role of “production manager” and gain a clear, real-time overview of the entire factory’s operations. The system, developed independently by the institute, achieves a high degree of automation, intelligence, and visualization in production processes. It is currently being applied across various sectors including automotive, power, and smart urban complexes.