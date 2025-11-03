AIA Singapore unveils “Road to HYROX” video series, reinforcing its leadership in championing accessible and inclusive wellness

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 November 2025Leading health insurance provider AIA Singapore today announced the launch of “Road to HYROX”, an inspiring multi-episode video series. This compelling video series showcases the transformative power of fitness and community, further solidifying AIA Singapore’s “Healthier, Longer, Better Lives” brand promise and its commitment to empowering individuals to “Rethink Healthy” through accessible and inclusive initiatives.

Beyond the sweat and grit of training, the “Road to HYROX” video series reveals the profound human stories of transformation. Witness the unbreakable bonds of camaraderie, the power of shared goals and the inspiring resilience that emerges when everyday people push past their perceived limits. The video series authentically captures the highs and lows of preparing for a physically demanding fitness competition like HYROX, highlighting how people can push their limits and redefine what “healthy” truly means for themselves. By showcasing the journey of an average person or group training for HYROX, the video series demonstrates that active living is achievable for everyone.

“Road to HYROX” video series is a powerful embodiment of our purpose-driven approach to health and wellness,” said Irma Hadikusuma, Chief Marketing and Healthcare Officer, AIA Singapore.” Following the phenomenal success of AIA HYROX Open Asian Championships 2025 and inaugural AIA Ultimate FitnessFest, as well as AIA HYROX Singapore in November, this video series provides a relatable, behind- the-scenes look at what it takes to achieve personal fitness goals. For us at AIA Singapore, it’s so much more than just physical transformations. It’s about fostering mental fortitude, building supportive communities and inspiring everyone to embrace active living in their own unique ways. We believe this video series will resonate deeply, showcasing the tangible and long-lasting benefits of a holistic approach to health. It aims to inspire others by demonstrating that fitness is a reachable goal for everyone, regardless of their starting point.”

Engaging audiences through authentic and influential voices

The video series will feature a line-up of AIA employees and AIA consultants, as well as Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) who bring their own perspectives on fitness and life:

Benjamin Byrne (@the.smiling.afro) – Also known as ‘The Smiling Afro’, is a prominent Singaporean social media content creator celebrated for his vibrant personality and engaging videos. He has made a significant impact in the digital content scene. He started taking his health more seriously in 2023, and is taking part in HYROX for the first time.

Tyen Rasif (@tyenrasif) – A popular fitness trainer, singer-songwriter, and content creator known for her fitness and wellness content.

Jamie Pang (@jamiepang) – A fitness creator and entrepreneur who runs a local fitness apparel brand, Fitmonkie.

Johnny Tieu (@quacktieu) – A bali-based fitness consultant, pro athlete and performance coach, who has podiumed for many HYROX races throughout Asia. He is known for his ability to help level up those around him and focused with the ultimate goal of elevating the Asian ethnicity on to the world stage of athletics.

Ten AIA employees and AIA consultants were carefully selected among many eager contenders through an internal competition to earn their place in the content series. Handpicked by the four KOLs, the participants represent a dynamic mix of personalities and fitness levels, including those taking on HYROX for the very first time.

United by a shared passion for wellness, these KOLs, alongside AIA employees and AIA consultants will provide not just expertise but genuine inspiration. Their candid perspectives and stories will grant viewers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes window into the grit, camaraderie and personal growth of their HYROX journey. This collaborative spirit elevates the video series expanding its influence and reach, and truly bringing to life the pursuit of Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

Embodying the series tagline, ‘From race day to every day’, the narrative goes far beyond the build-up to the upcoming AIA HYROX Singapore 2025; it’s about transforming a single challenge into an ongoing commitment and a lifelong quest for active living. HYROX is more than a single competition – it sparks sustainable habits, nurtures resilience and shapes the mindset essential for embracing wellness, not just on race day, but throughout one’s life

Empowering Healthier, Longer, Better Lives with record-breaking events and pioneering initiatives

AIA Singapore’s robust line-up of HYROX-related initiatives this year underscores its leadership in promoting active lifestyles. As the Official Title Partner for the AIA HYROX Open Asian Championships 2025, which drew close to 25,000 participants and spectators to the Singapore National Stadium on June 28-29. This landmark event not only broke records for athlete participation but also introduced inclusive categories like adaptive and corporate relay, further exemplifying AIA Singapore’s dedication to making fitness accessible to all. A first in the world for HYROX championships, AIA Singapore supported both participants and spectators with complimentary personal accident coverage upon ticket purchase, valid through the month of June 2025.

Building on this momentum, AIA Singapore also launched the first-of-its-kind AIA Ultimate FitnessFest in August, with support from HYROX. This pioneering hybrid fitness event, featuring University and Open Editions, was designed to cater to participants across all fitness levels, further reinforcing AIA’s commitment to building a holistic ecosystem that inspires individuals to “Rethink Healthy” through diverse experiences.