BECIS announces US$45 million in new equity financing from shareholders to drive next phase of scalable growth

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BE C&I Solutions Holding Pte. Ltd. (“BECIS”) is pleased to announce US$45 million in new equity financing from existing shareholders, namely KLP Norfund Investments, Pula Investments (represented by Berkeley Energy) and Siemens Financial Services.

Operating in eight strategic markets across Southeast Asia, China, and India, BECIS specialises in a range of decarbonisation solutions that reduce risk and complexity for our customers while enabling them to achieve their key objectives of sustainability, cost efficiency, resilience and security in energy infrastructure.

The new equity financing enables BECIS to continue its strong growth trajectory and further strengthen its position as a leading Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) platform, demonstrating both scalability and operational efficiency across a wide range of energy solutions. BECIS is a reliable partner in supporting its clients on their sustainability journey through a comprehensive suite of energy solutions.

Anders Blom, Senior Vice President of Norfund said: “KLP and Norfund are proud to support BECIS in their mission to drive sustainable growth in the region. By providing climate-friendly services, BECIS empowers their clients to operate more sustainably with clean and reliable renewable energy.”

Richard Collenette, Chief Executive Officer of Pula Investments said: “Pula Investments is pleased to announce its continued support of BECIS and the common goal of global decarbonisation and ensuring a sustainable future.”

Steffen Grosse, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Financial Services Equity said: “Siemens Financial Services is proud to increase our investment in BECIS as the company continues to scale and grow. With a commitment to advancing sustainable, resilient energy solutions across Asia, our investment supports our common goal of scaling decarbonisation and delivering critical energy solutions that help industries transition to a low-carbon future.”

Eren Ergin, Chief Executive Officer of BECIS commented: “We are pleased with the continued equity commitment from our existing shareholders, which demonstrates the confidence and support the shareholders have in the company’s performance and growth plans. With the new equity injection, BECIS is well positioned for its next phase of growth which will see further scaling up of our platform and solutions across the region.”

About KLP:

KLP, the pension fund for Norway’s municipal employees, is the country’s biggest occupational pension fund with NOK1,147bn (USD114bn) under management as of 31 December 2024. KLP is a mutual company, owned by Norwegian municipalities, health trusts and publicly owned companies. KLP has strict self-imposed guidelines for responsible investments, climate, and sustainability, and has released one of the industry’s most ambitious net zero emissions roadmaps “The Road to Paris“.

About Norfund:

Norfund is the Norwegian Investment Fund for developing countries with a mission to create jobs and improve lives by investing in businesses that drive sustainable development. Owned and funded by the Norwegian Government, Norfund is the Government’s most important tool for strengthening the private sector in developing countries and reducing poverty. Norfund’s committed portfolio amounts to over USD 4 billion, with investments across Sub-Saharan Africa, South/Southeast Asia, and Latin America. Additionally, Norfund manages the USD 1 billion Norwegian Climate Investment Fund, which focuses on reducing or avoiding greenhouse gas emissions by investing in renewable energy in developing countries with large emissions from coal and other fossil fuel production. For more details, please visit: www.norfund.no.

About Pula Investments:

Pula Investments Limited is the family investment office (investing across several sectors and committed to sustainable practices) of Stephen Lansdown CBE, the co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown, the UK’s largest retail investment service.

About Siemens Financial Services (SFS):

Siemens Financial Services (SFS) – the B2B financing arm of Siemens – provides financing that makes a difference. At SFS, we empower customers around the globe to access technology with purpose and increase their competitiveness. Based on our unique combination of financial expertise, risk management and industry know-how we provide tailored financing solutions – including flexible leasing and working capital products, project-related and structured financing, corporate lending, equity investments, finance advisory, as well as trade and receivables financing. With highly experienced and passionate teams in 20+ countries, SFS paves the way for industrial productivity, smart infrastructure and sustainable mobility, facilitates the energy transition and enables high-quality healthcare. SFS is also one of the leading providers in financing of renewable energy and resource-efficient industries. www.siemens.com/finance.

About BECIS

BECIS is a leading Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) provider to high-quality commercial and industrial customers. With the EaaS model, BECIS develops, constructs, operates and owns distributed energy solutions. This reduces the risk and complexity for our customers whilst achieving their key objectives of sustainability, increased cost efficiency, resilience, and security of their energy infrastructure. For more information: please visit https://be-cis.com/.