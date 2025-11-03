ONERugged’s Explosion-Proof Rugged Devices Ensure Safer Field Operations in Hazardous Environments

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ONERugged offers a full range of intrinsically safe rugged tablets and smartphones — including the EM-I17J (EX), T1, and P1 — purpose-built for the oil & gas, chemical, and mining industries. Certified to ATEX standards, these explosion-proof rugged devices deliver reliable performance for mobile workers, enhancing productivity and ensuring safe operations in hazardous environments.



Explosion-Proof Rugged Devices

Are Your Mobile Devices Safe Enough for Hazardous Areas?

In industries where safety and reliability are non-negotiable, mobile devices must withstand the harshest and most unpredictable environments. ONERugged’s intrinsically safe rugged tablets and smartphones are engineered to operate confidently in explosive atmospheres, providing frontline workers with secure, real-time access to data and communication tools without compromising safety. Combining rugged durability with intelligent performance, these ATEX-certified devices help organizations in oil & gas, chemical, and mining sectors improve operational efficiency while maintaining the highest safety standards on site.

Certified for Safety: Explosion-Proof + Rugged Design

Every ONERugged intrinsically safe rugged device is rigorously engineered and tested to meet international explosion-proof and safety standards. Certified to ATEX requirements, the EM-I17J (EX), T1, and P1 are approved for use in Zone 2/22 hazardous environments, where explosive gases or dust may be present. Their specialized structural design, reinforced sealing, and anti-static materials prevent ignition sources, ensuring safe operation even in volatile conditions.

Beyond explosion-proof protection, ONERugged devices also meet MIL-STD-810H and IP65/IP68 durability standards, providing resistance against shock, vibration, dust, and water ingress. This robust construction allows the tablets and phones to perform reliably under extreme temperatures, heavy industrial use, and demanding field conditions — keeping mobile workers connected and productive wherever safety matters most.

Delivering Triple-Layer Protection for Frontline Operations

Motherboard

Circuit Protection:

The explosion-proof rugged devices’ high-reliability components with overcurrent, overvoltage, and short-circuit protection prevent electrical faults that could cause sparks or explosions, ensuring safety in complex industrial environments.

The explosion-proof rugged devices’ high-reliability components with overcurrent, overvoltage, and short-circuit protection prevent electrical faults that could cause sparks or explosions, ensuring safety in complex industrial environments. Current-Limiting Control:

Precisely regulates current, voltage, and power to prevent ignition energy generation, maintaining safe parameters during prolonged operation in hazardous areas such as petrochemical or mining sites.

Battery

Smart Charge–Discharge Management:

The explosion-proof rugged devices feature an intelligent battery management system that continuously monitors charging and discharging, preventing overcharge and over-discharge to reduce failure and safety risks.

The explosion-proof rugged devices feature an intelligent battery management system that continuously monitors charging and discharging, preventing overcharge and over-discharge to reduce failure and safety risks. Thermal & Pressure Protection:

Automatically disconnects from the motherboard when internal temperature or pressure exceeds safety limits, preventing battery overheating or explosion.

Automatically disconnects from the motherboard when internal temperature or pressure exceeds safety limits, preventing battery overheating or explosion. High-Density Coated Separator:

Offers excellent insulation, heat resistance, and temperature stability, ensuring reliable battery performance in extreme environments.

Casing

Rugged & Reliable Protection:

Certified to MIL-STD-810H and IP65 standards for dustproof, waterproof, and drop resistance, the explosion-proof rugged devices ensure stable operation and device integrity in harsh field conditions.

Certified to MIL-STD-810H and IP65 standards for dustproof, waterproof, and drop resistance, the explosion-proof rugged devices ensure stable operation and device integrity in harsh field conditions. Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Protection:

Withstands ±8kV contact and ±15kV air discharge to eliminate electrostatic ignition risks in hazardous areas.

Withstands ±8kV contact and ±15kV air discharge to eliminate electrostatic ignition risks in hazardous areas. Anti-Vibration Design:

Shock-absorbing housing minimizes vibration and impact on internal components, maintaining stability and operational safety during field use and transport.

Empowering Field Productivity in Hazardous Environments

The ONERugged EM-I17J (EX) explosion-proof rugged tablet delivers reliable industrial performance with an Intel N5100 processor, Windows 11/10 OS, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Its 10.1-inch HD/high-brightness display is sunlight-readable, and the 8MP rear/5MP front cameras support photo capturing. Practical features include 2D barcode scanning, NFC, 4G, GPS/Glonass, multiple ports, and a 7.6V/5000mAh removable battery for long working hours.

As for the ONERugged T1 outdoor rugged explosion-proof tablet, it provides smooth performance with the Helio G99 chip, Android 14 OS, 8GB RAM, and 128GB ROM. Its 8.68-inch HD display with Incell technology delivers vivid visuals, while the Samsung 48MP rear camera and 32MP front camera help field operators capture clear pictures from afar. It also features Wi-Fi 5, 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, precise navigation, and an 8000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Meanwhile, the ONERugged IP68 outdoor rugged explosion-proof smartphone P1 offers high performance with the Helio G99 platform, Android 14 OS, 8GB RAM, and 128/256GB storage. Its 6.56-inch display supports wet-hand and glove touch, while the 48MP quad-camera handles field documentation needs. Additional features include a 5800mAh battery, 1.5W speaker, 4G/public network walkie-talkie, NFC, and multi-mode positioning, making it a reliable companion for outdoor industrial operations.

Proven Reliability Across Industries

ONERugged intrinsically safe rugged devices have been widely adopted across oil & gas, chemical, and mining operations, where reliable mobile solutions are essential for maintaining both safety and productivity.

In the oil & gas sector, explosion-proof rugged tablets and phones are used for on-site inspections, pipeline monitoring, and maintenance logging, helping engineers collect and transmit data without entering hazardous zones.

In chemical plants, the devices support digital workflows for quality control, asset tracking, and safety compliance, reducing paperwork while maintaining accurate records.

In the mining industry, workers rely on these rugged devices for communication and equipment diagnostics in high-dust, vibration-prone environments, ensuring reliable performance both underground and on the surface.

For emergency rescue and the energy sector, these devices can secure the fire scene command and maintenance work in flammable or high-voltage areas.

Driving Safety and Innovation Forward

As industries continue to embrace digital transformation, ONERugged remains committed to advancing operational safety and mobility in hazardous environments. With intrinsically safe, ATEX-certified rugged tablets and smartphones, we deliver the reliability, performance, and protection that frontline workers need to operate with confidence.

Engineered to perform where ordinary devices cannot, ONERugged’s explosion-proof solutions enable safer, smarter, and more connected industrial operations. To learn more about ONERugged’s intrinsically safe tablets and smartphones, visit ONERugged’s website www.onerugged.com and Emdoor Information’s website www.emdoorrugged.com.

Note: ONERugged is a brand of Emdoor Information Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 001314). EM-I17J (EX) is from Emdoor Information, P1 and T1 are from ONERugged.

About ONERugged

ONERugged is a leading provider of rugged computing solutions for enterprise users worldwide. Focused on durability, performance, and versatility, ONERugged designs products that can withstand the harshest environments and deliver reliable performance across a wide range of industries, including rugged tablets, rugged notebooks, rugged handhelds, vehicle PCs, industrial panel PCs, and outdoor rugged series. Today, ONERugged serves clients in over 100 countries and regions, supporting sectors such as public safety, manufacturing, agriculture, automotive, and warehousing logistics.

For more information, visit www.onerugged.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.