Book trilogy promotes construction of new think tanks with Chinese characteristics

New think tanks with Chinese characteristics are an important part of China’s modern national governance and reflect its soft power. Professor Pan Jiaofeng, president of the Institutes of Science and Development, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CASISD) and chairman of the Chinese Association of Development Strategy Studies (CADSS), and his team have engaged in comprehensive think tank research and summarized their findings. They proposed a new think tank approach known as Double Helix Theory and Methodology in three books – “Data, Information, Intelligence, and Solutions [DIIS] Theory and Methodology in Think Tanks,” “Double Helix Methodology in Think Tanks,” and “Think Tank Science and Engineering: An Introduction” — in order to advance the development of new think tanks with Chinese characteristics.

The trilogy may be of use to macro decision-making departments, management departments, scientific research institutes, universities, and corporate research departments as well as strategic decision-makers, think tank researchers and managers, and other readers who are interested in think tanks.

In 2017, Pan and his team unveiled a comprehensive approach to think tank research covering both theory and methodology known as DIIS after conducting long-term research on the construction of high-end think tanks, science and technology strategies, and major planning in China.

In 2019, “Data, Information, Intelligence, and Solutions Theory and Methodology in Think Tanks” was published. Taking a systematic, dialectical perspective and utilizing operations research in addition to systems theory and control theory, it provides readers with an overview of the latest research on think tanks. Examining and analyzing the overall think tank research situation in China and abroad, the book summarizes features of think tanks and explores general principles and internal logic pertaining to think tank research in five chapters — one covering fundamental frameworks pertaining to think tank research, one covering the DIIS theoretical and methodological system, one covering the DIIS thematic research system, one covering the DIIS organizational construction and development system, and one covering DIIS research methods and tools.

Problem-oriented, evidence-based, and scientific, the book thoroughly considers think tank research methodology, describes the DIIS theoretical and methodological system and proposes applying it to think tank research, defines standardized processes and quality standards pertaining to think tank DIIS, and provides DIIS solutions to corresponding practical think tank research problems.

In 2020, after conducting a long-term, in-depth study of think tank research paradigms, Pan proposed Double Helix Think Tank Methodology, which takes a systematic, scientific approach with regard to research orientation, philosophy, process and logic. “Double Helix Methodology in Think Tanks” is focused on solving the problem of how to conduct think tank research and summarizes common features and prominent problems associated with the undertaking. Like a strand of DNA, the Double Helix System features two main interconnected components – an integrated model concerned with DIIS and one covering mechanisms, impact, policy and solutions (MIPS). The model includes an internal process consisting of the interaction between DIIS and MIPS and an external process comprising decomposition, fusion and restoration.

The book summarizes common characteristics and prominent problems associated with think tank research and outlines the main aspects of the Double Helix System, i.e., the internal process, the external process, a methodological toolbox, and 10 key aspects – decomposition and analysis of think tank problems, scenario analysis, uncertainty analysis with regard to think tank research, policy simulation and analysis, cyclic research iteration, organization and management of think tank research and researchers, the relationship between DIIS and MIPS, the combination of objective analysis and subjective judgment, integrated human–machine think tank research support systems, and think tank product quality management and assurance.

In 2022, Pan and his team recommended pursuing think tank science and engineering as a discipline in its own right, which would also help with the cultivation of think tank talent. The discipline has been promoting the creation of new think tanks with Chinese characteristics on both the theoretical and practical levels and can be considered to be an essential part of the high-quality development of think tanks.

In September 2023, “Think Tank Science and Engineering: An Introduction” was released at the 4th Think Tank Science and Engineering Seminar – the then-current iteration of the annual event co-hosted by the CASISD, the CADSS, and the China Science Center of the International Eurasian Academy of Sciences (IEAS) – in Beijing. The book provides a detailed introduction to the discipline of think tank science and engineering and describes how it emerged and the development it has gone through in addition to related concepts, theoretical paradigms, frameworks and methodology.

Pan proposes five major domains for the field in the book, namely a foundational domain concerned with elaborating concepts, theoretical paradigms, and epistemology associated with the discipline; a domain concerned with key issues pertaining to the discipline and its epistemological evolution; a governance domain concerned with major social, economic, and scientific and technological governance issues; a domain concerned with methodology and innovation covering methods, models, and applied technical systems; and a knowledge dissemination domain concerned with the formation of academic communities, communication and exchange in think tank research, and cultivation of think tank talent.

Featuring a systematic, analytic approach, the books were written with the goal of improving the scientificity, efficacy, and reliability of think tank research, promoting the professional development of think tanks and their staff, and contributing to the modernization of national governance systems and enhancement of governance capabilities.

