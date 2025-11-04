International Media Recognize FOTILE’s Next-Generation In-Sink Dishwasher During Global HQ Tour

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FOTILE, a global leader in high-end kitchen appliances, welcomed international journalists and creators to its global headquarters in Ningbo, China, for “Global Media at FOTILE: Exploring the Future of Innovation.” The immersive visit offered an opportunity for overseas media to witness first-hand how FOTILE integrates advanced engineering, design thinking, and cultural insight to shape the future of the modern kitchen.

Throughout guided tours of FOTILE’s Dream City Exhibition Hall and state-of-the-art Future Factory, international media guests experienced the brand’s most anticipated recent innovation — the X20MAX In-Sink Dishwasher, a next-generation 3-in-1 solution redefining what a kitchen appliance can be.

Designed to meet the diverse needs of households, the X20MAX transforms dishwashing from a routine task into a seamless, intelligent experience that enhances hygiene, convenience, and aesthetic harmony in the kitchen. Its design and unique functionalities have won applause from Western consumers; the #ChineseDishwasher# trend sparked by the X20MAX has garnered over tens of millions of views, attracting global influencers who enthusiastically shared their experiences and helped make the Chinese dishwasher a global talking point.

“Welcoming media guests to Ningbo has given them to see where the X20MAX was born, in the very environment that inspires our engineers and designers every day,” said Ms. Xu Feng, Head of Overseas Marketing Module at FOTILE. “Experiencing the product in its home setting helps visitors understand the values behind it and how we think about ergonomics, space, and the real needs of families.”

Designed for modern kitchens, the FOTILE X20MAX moves beyond Western-style dishwashers with three next-gen advantages: it doesn’t make you bend over, thanks to a top-open lid that lets users load and unload while standing, with a flush-mount fit that centers the design around the sink—the heart of the kitchen.It cleans more than dishes, using High-Pressure HydroJet™ and a four-stage bubble scrub to deliver up to 3× cleaning power, remove sand and 99% of pesticide residues from produce, and reduce purines in meat. And it streamlines prep to clean, with an integrated smart-sink that unites washing, chopping, prepping, and draining in one continuous workspace. Pur-Drainage™ and a baby-safe sterilization mode complete the upgrade.

During the visit, media participants from the U.S. and Europe explored how FOTILE’s design philosophy bridges cultures and adapts to evolving lifestyles. Journalists highlighted how elements of FOTILE’s in-sink dishwasher designs draw inspiration from Asian kitchen traditions, emphasizing ergonomics, compactness, and multi-functionality while offering solutions relevant to urban homes worldwide.

Looking ahead, overseas media expressed curiosity about how kitchen spaces will evolve, particularly the blending of cultural expression with intelligent systems, and recognized FOTILE’s leadership in setting these future standards. Some noted that FOTILE stands out in the global market for its ability to combine innovation with empathy, offering users not just performance but a more human experience of modern living.

About FOTILE

FOTILE has a rich history of designing, engineering, and manufacturing unique and innovative kitchen appliances for over 29 years. FOTILE’s journey started in 1996 when it set out to build the best kitchen range hood focused on extraction power with the least amount of noise. Noticing a gap in the market, FOTILE was created to engineer innovative products that solve consumers’ pain points and elevate their experience in the kitchen. Today, FOTILE is a major manufacturer of kitchen appliances, such as range hoods, cooktops, dishwasher combo systems, and various ovens that use various cooking technologies.

Media contact: fotile@5wpr.com