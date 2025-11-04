IR launches new observability-as-a-service platform Prognosis Elevate as hybrid IT complexity surges

Highlights:

SYDNEY, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global observability software company Integrated Research Ltd (ASX:IRI, ‘IR’) today unveiled Prognosis Elevate, a new fully managed observability-as-a-service platform for unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) ecosystems.



Powered by IR’s market-leading core technology, Prognosis, the new cloud-based platform gives enterprises deep visibility of complex, multi-vendor IT environments without the burden of managing infrastructure. Each customer instance of Prognosis Elevate runs in a dedicated AWS Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), with regional hosting options to meet compliance, latency and data-sovereignty requirements.

The launch comes as demand continues to accelerate for secure, scalable observability solutions that can manage fragmented enterprise environments. It’s now estimated that more than 90% of enterprises operate hybrid or multi-cloud IT environments[i], with more than 70% of enterprises reported to be increasing their observability investment[ii] to manage the performance of these complex ecosystems.

Elie Shuggi, Chief Product Officer at IR, said: “Enterprises are running more vendors, more platforms and more geographies than ever. Our clients asked for a simpler way to manage performance without losing the precision and depth of Prognosis. Prognosis Elevate provides that balance through a secure, continuously updated service that provides deep observability across hybrid and cloud environments.”

Ian Lowe, CEO and Managing Director at IR, said: “Observability is moving from infrastructure monitoring to system performance intelligence, reflecting the growing complexities and material performance risks facing leading enterprises globally. This is a pivotal time for global IT transformation, and this is where IR is investing. Prognosis Elevate meets an accelerating demand for scalable observability solutions that can consolidate deep multi-vendor intelligence into a single pane of glass.”

What Prognosis Elevate offers:

Prognosis-as-a-service : subscription-based, cloud-hosted observability for unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) ecosystems in large-scale enterprises.

: subscription-based, cloud-hosted observability for unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) ecosystems in large-scale enterprises. Dedicated AWS VPC per client : regional selection for compliance, latency and data residency.

: regional selection for compliance, latency and data residency. Continuous innovation : automatic access to the latest Prognosis features as they are released.

: automatic access to the latest Prognosis features as they are released. Enterprise-grade analytics : real-time telemetry reporting across complex UC&C ecosystems, with payments observability capability coming soon.

: real-time telemetry reporting across complex UC&C ecosystems, with payments observability capability coming soon. Simplified operations : no hardware procurement or upgrade cycles.

: no hardware procurement or upgrade cycles. Security and control : clients retain configuration visibility; IR handles the infrastructure.

: clients retain configuration visibility; IR handles the infrastructure. Flexible scale and global support: backed by IR’s DevOps, services and 24×7 teams worldwide.

Prognosis Elevate is available now for enterprises globally.

For more information, visit: ir.com/prognosis/elevate

About IR

Integrated Research (ASX: IRI) provides real-time observability for critical enterprise ecosystems. Its Prognosis platform delivers actionable insight and performance assurance across unified communications, collaboration and payments for the world’s largest organisations.

