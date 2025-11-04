JLFOOD Launches “Shinan Green Onion Yukgaejang” in Partnership with Shinan County — Pioneering New Market Opportunities for Local Farmers

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JLFOOD is gaining attention not just as a food manufacturing company but as a business embodying a “regional coexistence model.” The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Shinan County in South Jeolla Province—responsible for 70% of Korea’s winter green onion production—and jointly developed the “Shinan Green Onion Yukgaejang,” featuring the region’s signature produce.

This collaboration is recognized as a successful example of both securing stable sales channels for farmers and adding high value to primary agricultural products. In particular, it is significant in that it established a “co-growth structure between farmers and businesses” by developing processed foods using local agricultural products.

A JLFOOD representative stated, “By processing raw ingredients cultivated through farmers’ hard work into new products, we not only generate business profits but also contribute to revitalizing the local economy. We will continue to expand our cooperative models with farms and take the lead in realizing social value.”

JLFOOD plans to continue developing products that incorporate local specialties from across the country, further strengthening its identity as a “co-prosperous food company.”