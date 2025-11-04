LANZAJET ANNOUNCES SELECTION OF FLUOR CORPORATION FOR FRONT-END ENGINEERING AND DESIGN (FEED) FOR PROJECT SPEEDBIRD – LANZAJET’S FLAGSHIP UK SAF PLANT

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LanzaJet, Inc., a leading next-gen fuels technology company and producer of sustainable fuels, has recently awarded the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) for Project Speedbird to Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR).

Developed with support from British Airways, LanzaJet’s Project Speedbird is a commercial scale ethanol-to-SAF facility to be located in Teesside, UK, which will produce over 90,000 tonnes (30 million gallons) of SAF and renewable diesel annually, reducing British Airways’ CO₂ emissions by approximately 230,000 tonnes per year—equivalent to 26,000 British Airways domestic flights.

“Project Speedbird is the next commercial scale facility in our portfolio that LanzaJet is developing, working closely with British Airways. It is an important step in the continued scale-up of our leading sustainable fuels technology,” said Jimmy Samartzis, CEO of LanzaJet. “Partnering with the globally recognized engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company Fluor Corporation shows our commitment to the highest standards in project execution.”

The project is expected to bring significant opportunities for the North East region and create hundreds of jobs through construction to operation, was recently awarded £10 million ($13 million) by the U.K. Government through its Advanced Fuels Fund.

“Project Speedbird marks a pivotal advancement in the global effort to decarbonize aviation,” said Mike Alexander, Group President, Project Execution, Fluor Corporation “By accelerating the adoption of sustainable fuel technologies, this project will help redefine the future of flight. Fluor is proud to bring our engineering and design expertise to this visionary initiative.”

Project Speedbird is set to transform the aviation sector by producing SAF from low-carbon ethanol using LanzaJet’s patented and fully integrated Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) technology solution. The LanzaJet ATJ solution is deployed at commercial scale at LanzaJet’s Freedom Pines Fuels facility in Georgia, USA.

About LanzaJet

LanzaJet is a leading alternative fuels technology provider with patented ethanol-based alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) technology. LanzaJet is impacting economic development, energy security, decarbonization, and national security by accelerating the production and deployment of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and other alternative fuels. LanzaJet is supported by investors and funders including Airbus, ANA, Breakthrough Energy, British Airways, Groupe ADP, Microsoft, Mitsui, MUFG, LanzaTech, Shell, Southwest Airlines, Suncor, the US Department of Energy, and the UK Department for Transport. Last year, LanzaJet was named a TIME100 Most Influential Company, a Rising Star Company of the Year by S&P Global, and one of MIT’s 15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch in 2024. Further information is available at: https://www.lanzajet.com/.