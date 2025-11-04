Railtown AI Collaborates with TELUS Sovereign AI Factory to Accelerate Agentic Development for Canadian Software Affiliates

Railtown AI to develop agentic software solutions on TELUS Sovereign AI Infrastructure – keeping Canadian innovation within Canadian borders.

Vancouver, British Columbia – Newsfile Corp. – November 4, 2025 – Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) (“Railtown”, “Railtown AI”, or the “Company”) and TELUS today announced that Vancouver-based Railtown will deploy advanced agentic software development solutions through TELUS’ Sovereign AI Factory. Leveraging TELUS’ high-performance, fully sovereign infrastructure, Railtown AI will deliver cutting-edge AI-powered development tools to Canadian software teams while keeping code, data and intellectual property securely on Canadian soil under Canadian control.

The collaboration also extends to provide sovereign AI access to Railtown AI’s broader ecosystem of Canadian software companies and affiliates – empowering them with secure, domestic AI compute capacity as an alternative to foreign cloud platforms. This initiative supports the growth of Canada’s AI ecosystem by ensuring Canadian innovations benefit Canadian companies and developers first.

Railtown develops advanced AI Agentic Frameworks and Observability tools that empower businesses to efficiently build, deploy, and manage AI-driven solutions. Railtown’s technologies are purpose built for companies and software development teams creating autonomous AI agents or integrating agentic capabilities into existing products and services. With this collaboration, Railtown will deliver this through TELUS’ sovereign infrastructure, which provides multiple layers of security, data residence and operational control to ensure every line of code and development process remains under Canadian jurisdiction. This sovereign approach addresses growing demand from Canadian software development companies for access to the advanced AI capabilities they need – including intelligent developer tools, agentic frameworks and autonomous development environments – to create and deploy AI solutions without the foreign dependencies that could compromise their competitive edge.

“Collaborating with TELUS empowers us to connect Canadian AI innovators with secure, sovereign compute infrastructure and support scalable growth,” said Cory Brandolini, CEO, Railtown AI Technologies Inc. “By deploying our agentic software solutions in TELUS’ Sovereign AI Factory and integrating them with the Railtown Build and Deploy platform, we’re providing Canadian developers with world-class tools to harness autonomous AI agents for code optimization and system monitoring while maintaining complete sovereignty over their most valuable asset – their intellectual property.”

“Canadian software companies are the backbone of our digital economy and they need AI infrastructure that accelerates their innovation while keeping their competitive advantages at home,” said Hesham Fahmy, Chief Information Officer, TELUS. “Railtown AI’s choice to deploy in our Sovereign AI Factory demonstrates how Canadian companies can access the most advanced AI capabilities while maintaining complete control over their development processes and proprietary code. When Canadian developers create breakthrough AI-powered solutions on Canadian infrastructure, the economic benefits stay here and we can build lasting prosperity for our nation.”

The software development sector represents a key growth area for TELUS’ Sovereign AI Factory, which has emerged as Canada’s answer to maintaining technological independence while accessing cutting-edge AI capabilities. The highly-secure facility addresses a critical market need as Canadian companies seek alternatives to foreign cloud platforms for AI-powered development and empowers organizations to leverage complete AI development capabilities – from training custom models to deploying autonomous development agents – with data sovereignty engineered across every layer of the technology stack.

About TELUS

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (Railtown AI) (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB RLAIF) develops advanced AI Agentic Frameworks and Observability Tools that empower businesses to efficiently build, deploy, and manage AI-driven solutions. Based in Vancouver, Railtown's technologies are purpose-built for companies and software development teams creating autonomous AI agents or integrating agentic capabilities into existing products and services. For more information, visit railtown.ai.



