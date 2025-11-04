The New SkyReels Officially Launches

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On November 4, AI video creation platform New SkyReels officially launches. Both the web and mobile app versions are now fully available, empowering users around the world to unleash their creativity anytime, anywhere, and effortlessly produce professional-grade content.

“One-stop” and “multi-modal” — two capabilities frequently mentioned in the current AI wave — are taken to the next level in SkyReels. This represents SkyReels’ core positioning and unique competitive advantage.

On the model side, SkyReels integrates the world’s leading AI multimodal models, including Google VEO 3.1, Sora 2, Runway, Nano Banana, GPT Image, and Seedream 4.0. On the functionality side, it provides a comprehensive one-stop suite of AI tools that empower users to generate images, videos, digital humans, and music with ease.

The major updates to the SkyReels V3 model and its five core features are now seamlessly integrated within SkyReels — a true reflection of our commitment to users.

SkyReels V3 represents a series of multimodal video generation models that can create videos from image, audio, or video references. All models in the series are built on a unified Multi-modal In-Context Learning (ICL) pre-trained framework, followed by task-specific fine-tuning for enhanced optimization and adaptability. Key features of this update include Limitless Canvas, digital humans, template functionality, expert agents, video extension, and stylization — all designed to make professional-level creation effortless.

https://www.skyreels.ai

1.Limitless Canvas: Say Goodbye to Complicated Processes and Redefine AI Creative Creation

With this SkyReels update, all AI features and the world’s leading AI models are now seamlessly integrated into a single creative workspace. A single canvas acts as all-in-one AI tools, allowing images, videos, music, and other multimodal content to merge effortlessly.

On the Limitless Canvas, every element you see is a live, interactive building block — what you see is what you get, with effects rendered in real time.

2. Agent Feature: Generate and Deliver Professional Solutions Instantly — Just “Fill in the Blanks”

New SkyReels Agent Function Introduction Video

The all-new SkyReels unveils Agentic Copilot mode, a powerful “dual-core” intelligent system supporting multimodal input and output. It is designed to cater to users’ needs, from quick creative bursts to complex professional tasks. In the future, these agents will also be able to collaborate seamlessly with one another:

Super Agent (an all-in-one creative assistant): A versatile creative partner that can be activated anytime, anywhere. Whether users provide inspiration through natural language, upload images, or share audio and video links, the Super Agent rapidly interprets multimodal inputs and assists with understanding, generating, and processing content.

Expert Agents (28 industry experts): A professional team covering four core areas. Whenever users need marketing strategy, e-commerce operations, avatar creation, or story creation, they can find the corresponding expert in the Agent library. These experts provide in-depth, intelligent support to help complete professional tasks efficiently.

3.Video Templates: What You See Is What You Get, with Impressive and Reliable Results — A Boon for Marketers

Introduction Video of New SkyReels Video Template Function

SkyReels is an AI-powered visual content engine. From smart posters and product B-roll videos to audio-visual advertisements, everything can be generated with just one click using in-app templates.

The template library features nearly 10 major categories and over 150 templates, enabling quick generation of both images and videos. It supports a wide range of applications, from poster design and e-commerce product visuals to product demo videos and AI-powered digital human narrations, making it easy for users to meet diverse content creation needs.

4.”Conversational” Digital Avatars: The World’s First Single-Camera, Multi-Person, Multi-Turn Dialogue Digital Human Model

Introduction Video of New SkyReels Digital Human Function

SkyReels V3 is the industry’s first digital human model capable of multi-person, multi-turn conversations using a single camera. Each character’s speech timing and rhythm can be precisely controlled, allowing natural, fluid interactions that deliver a truly realistic conversational experience.

The digital human features powered by SkyReels V3 support lip-syncing across all scenarios. They enable single-person lip-syncing driven by images or videos, as well as multi-person, multi-turn lip-syncing driven by images. The system supports continuous lip-syncing for up to 4 minutes and offers a wide range of camera movement options.

In addition to multi-person, multi-turn dialogues, the model’s capabilities for single-person digital human generation have been expanded. It offers 32 camera movement combinations and options, allowing for a diverse range of narrative styles and visual expressions.

5.Video Extension and Stylization: Make Your Creations More Engaging and Competitive

Introduction Video to the Stylization Feature of New SkyReels

The video extension feature powered by SkyReels V3 goes beyond the traditional “single-shot lengthening” approach. It can intelligently predict the next shot and scene content based on video semantics and user prompts.

Currently, SkyReels supports a wide range of shot transitions, including Cut-In, Cut-Out, Reverse Shot, Multi-Angle, and Cut Away. It can automatically generate extended sequences with coherent narrative flow and visual continuity, enhancing shot composition and giving footage a more dynamic, cinematic feel.

Leveraging its self-developed large models, exceptional user experience, and robust workflow integration capabilities, SkyReels is propelling AI video creation into a “zero-barrier era of creative generation” and ushering in a new chapter in the AI video productivity revolution.