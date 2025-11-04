TINYBEANS ACQUIRES QEEPSAKE CREATING THE LEADING PRIVACY-FIRST FAMILY MEMORY PLATFORM

Tinybeans accelerates innovation in privacy-first, secure family memory-keeping

SYDNEY, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tinybeans Group (ASX:TNY, OTCQB:TNYYF), the global privacy-first family photo-sharing and journaling app, today announced the acquisition of the assets of Qeepsake Inc., a Boston-based digital journaling platform loved by U.S. parents for its text-prompt memory capture.

The US$2.7 million all-stock transaction expands Tinybeans’ paid subscriber base by nearly 80 per cent, positioning the company as a category leader in the fast-growing U.S. family-tech market.

Through this acquisition, Tinybeans Group is building the most comprehensive private family memory platform – a single destination where parents can privately share, journal and preserve their children’s stories without the risks of social media.

Expanding Scale and Accelerating Growth

The acquisition of Qeepsake significantly expands Tinybeans’ U.S. presence and creates a larger, more efficient subscriber base of around 90,000 paid subscribers post integration, plus over a million free users.

On a combined basis, pro-forma FY 2025 revenue (as of 30 June 2025) is approximately $US8.9 million, reflecting an 85 per cent year-on-year uplift on Tinybeans FY2025 result and demonstrating the strong revenue contribution of Qeepsake’s subscription model.

The integration of the two platforms, together with ongoing cost discipline, is expected to accelerate Tinybeans’ path to profitability, underscoring the company’s scalable, high-margin subscription business.

Because the transaction is an all-stock deal with no cash outlay, Tinybeans will be able to channel additional capital into research, development, and AI-driven product innovation accelerating its roadmap to build the world’s leading private family memory platform.

The integration of Qeepsake marks the next phase in Tinybeans’ strategy to build the memory infrastructure for modern families. Over the coming year, Tinybeans will introduce a new generation of personalised journaling experiences powered by AI with prompts that adapt to each family’s story and lifelong digital journals that transform seamlessly into books, prints and keepsakes.

The roadmap expands journaling beyond text and photos and is expected to include voice and video, with transcription that makes every memory searchable and lasting. Every element is designed with privacy at its core and Tinybeans’ use of AI will always be family-safe, private and transparent, ensuring the platform deepens connection without ever compromising trust.

“Qeepsake is a natural strategic fit for Tinybeans. Together, we’re creating the leading privacy-first family memory platform – combining Tinybeans photo-sharing experience with Qeepsake’s journaling know-how to deliver an even richer experience for families,” said Tinybeans Managing Director and CEO Zsofi Paterson.

Strategic Fit + North American Expansion

Qeepsake’s near 50,000 loyal paid subscribers (as of Oct 2025) and strong US footprint accelerate Tinybeans’ momentum in its largest market. The combined user base positions Tinybeans at the center of the US$3.8 billion U.S. photo-book printing market and burgeoning privacy-first family-memory market, which continues to expand as parents seek safer alternatives to mainstream social platforms.

“This is a transformational step for Tinybeans,” said Tinybeans Chair James Warburton

“The acquisition of Qeepsake nearly doubles our scale, strengthens our US presence and accelerates our path to profitability – all in a highly capital-efficient way. The transaction delivers substantial growth without the need for cash outlay, and reflects the disciplined execution of our strategy to build a larger, more efficient subscription business.”

Cliff Sirlin, Chair of Qeepsake, joins the Tinybeans Board as a Non-Executive Director, while Tracy Cho, Qeepsake CEO, becomes General Manager – Qeepsake to lead US product growth.

“We’re delighted to see Qeepsake joining forces with Tinybeans – a company that shares our vision for helping families capture and preserve their memories in a safe, private and meaningful way,” said Mr Sirlin.

“Tinybeans’ platform, scale and leadership make it the ideal home for the Qeepsake community and we’re confident the combined business will create even more value for families and shareholders alike.”

About Tinybeans Group:

Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY, OTCQB:TNYYF) Tinybeans is a leading global consumer subscription platform, serving millions of Millennial and Gen Z parents and their families monthly. At its core, Tinybeans is a private photo-sharing app and media platform that connects families and turns moments into memories. Tinybeans has been loved and trusted by parents and families around the world since its founding in Australia in 2012, and is an ongoing resource for parents due to its insightful, relatable and credible content written by a team of dedicated parents and experts. Tinybeans enjoys over 150,000 5 star reviews in the Apple App and Google Play stores, and has users in almost every country in the world.

About Qeepsake:

Founded in the United States, Qeepsake is a subscription-based digital journaling and family memory platform that helps parents capture and preserve milestones through simple text messages and app notifications. The platform engages families with scheduled prompts and quick-reply journaling, enabling effortless recording of text and photos that can later be transformed into printable Qeepsake memory books.