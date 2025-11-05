Agoda Collaborates with the Philippines Department of Tourism to Enhance Hospitality through Technology

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has partnered with the Philippines Department of Tourism (DoT) to launch the inaugural edition of its exclusive Executive Masterclass platform, under the theme of ‘Leadership for Resilience’. The one-day session was held for 72 participants including DoT senior officials, hotel associations, and hotel partners from across the Philippines, focusing on capacity building and inclusive growth in tourism.



The Masterclass engaged senior executives in various knowledge-sharing and interactive modules aimed at enhancing their ability to leverage technological solutions, improving service offerings, and supporting economic growth through collaborative efforts. The program underscores Agoda’s commitment to empowering the local ecosystem through data-driven decision-making and integration of advanced technologies like AI.

“We are thrilled to have collaborated with the Philippines Department of Tourism to host the Executive Masterclass,” said Mike Hwang, Country Director for the Philippines at Agoda. “By equipping our partners and the industry with the tools and insights needed to thrive in today’s dynamic market, we support the vision of seeing the world for less and encourage shared growth for stakeholders across the Philippines.”

Verna C. Buensuceso, Undersecretary for Tourism Development Planning, from the Philippine Department of Tourism commended the initiative, stating, “The theme “Leadership and Resilience” resonates deeply especially at this time when natural calamities and other disruptions have affected countries worldwide. It reminds us that true leadership encompasses guiding our stakeholders and communities through uncertainty, embracing innovation and adversity and ensuring that recovery and growth are inclusive and sustainable.”

The event serves as a fitting prelude to preparations for the Philippines’ hosting of ASEAN as it embodies the same spirit of collaboration, innovation and shared leadership among government, the private sector and host communities that define partnerships in the travel and tourism industry.

Leveraging Agoda’s extensive network of accommodations, the session reinforced the strong ties between Agoda and the Philippines Department of Tourism, creating a fertile ground for growth and advancement. With a shared commitment to innovation and collaboration, this Masterclass establishes the foundation for sustained partnership within the tourism sector.