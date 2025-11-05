Atomicwork and Lansweeper Announce Integration to Bring Universal Context and Asset Intelligence to Enterprise IT

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Atomicwork, the leading AI-native ITSM solution for modern enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Lansweeper, the global leader in IT asset discovery and configuration intelligence.



Atomicwork integrates with Lansweeper

The partnership brings Lansweeper’s real-time asset discovery into Atomicwork’s agentic service management platform, giving enterprises complete visibility across their IT environment — from managed devices to network infrastructure.

Atomicwork’s Universal AI Agent, Atom, built on the Universal Context Management Data Lake (CMDL), combines IT asset insights from Lansweeper with enterprise data from ERP, HRIS, and identity systems to proactively detect issues and deliver contextual intelligence for faster IT resolutions.

According to IDC research, unplanned IT downtime — often caused by hardware failures and poor asset visibility — can reduce employee productivity by roughly 20%, equating to over 100 work hours lost per employee annually. Organizations with proactive asset management and visibility can save up to $2000 per employee per year in associated IT costs. [1]

“Every CIO wants their IT teams to be smarter and proactive with AI to help unlock velocity for business. But without full visibility across their complex IT environment, there is limited contextual intelligence for AI to deliver value,” said Vijay Rayapati, CEO of Atomicwork. “By combining Lansweeper’s unparalleled IT and OT discovery capabilities with Atomicwork’s Universal Context Management Data Lake architecture, we’re giving modern IT teams a complete, real-time understanding of their technology environment, so they can move from reacting to predicting and auto resolving.”

Together, Atomicwork and Lansweeper deliver a unified, AI-ready data foundation for IT teams that:

Creates a smart, unified source of truth that offers visibility across the enterprise by unifying asset intelligence with IT processes and enterprise workflows.

Enables contextual and smarter support by predicting the impact of technology issues and incidents on related enterprise IT assets for faster resolution with contextual intelligence.

Improves security posture across devices and networks by detecting hidden or vulnerable assets before they become new risks.

Atomicwork transforms IT operations with its Context Management Data Lake (CMDL), replacing static CMDBs with a unified, always-updating view of enterprise assets. Powered by Lansweeper’s Asset Intelligence, CMDL connects data across people, software, networks, and infrastructure to give IT teams complete visibility and actionable context for faster, smarter decisions.

“Lansweeper’s mission has always been to make every asset visible and understood,” said Dave Goossens, CEO at Lansweeper. “By integrating with Atomicwork, we’re turning visibility into intelligence and intelligence into action. Together, we’re giving IT and Agentic AI the insight they need to truly transform IT operations.”

For modern IT teams, the result is an intelligent foundation for automation, governance, and service delivery. Whether resolving incidents faster, reducing mean time to repair, or preventing outages before they occur, Atomicwork and Lansweeper deliver clarity, control, and confidence across the enterprise.

“For too long, IT teams have been slowed down by limited context and manual work”, added Rayapati. “This partnership changes that equation. Lansweeper gives us universal IT visibility. Atomicwork delivers universal AI automation. The result is what every CIO wants: smarter IT, faster business.”

About Atomicwork

Atomicwork is an AI-native ITSM & ESM platform built for modern enterprises to transform their IT service delivery and employee support. Powered by agentic AI, it automates routine IT tasks, unifies workflows, and delivers instant, contextual support across Slack, Teams, and the browser – helping IT teams focus on strategic work that drives business growth.

Trusted by CIOs and global enterprises, Atomicwork redefines IT service management with automation, intelligence, and seamless employee experiences. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in India and Singapore. Learn more at atomicwork.com.

About Lansweeper

Lansweeper is a global leader in IT Asset Discovery and Intelligence, helping organizations of all sizes uncover, understand, and manage their entire technology estate. With comprehensive visibility across hybrid environment, Lansweeper provides the foundation for stronger security, compliance, and efficiency. Learn more at lansweeper.com.