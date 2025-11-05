Aurzen Debuts Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector EAZZE D1R: Roku TV Projector with Dolby Audio

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aurzen today announced the launch of the Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector EAZZE D1R. Powered by Roku TV, America’s #1 streaming platform, the EAZZE D1R delivers a true all-in-one home entertainment experience with hundreds of streaming channels built in. Combining 1080P Full HD, Dolby Audio, and Smart Home integration, the EAZZE D1R offers an effortless plug-and-play home theater experience.

Aurzen’s continued collaboration with Roku brings seamless access to top apps including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+, plus hundreds of free movies and live channels. With Roku’s intuitive interface, personalized recommendations, and voice control via the Roku mobile app, entertainment becomes smarter and simpler.



Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector EAZZE D1R

The EAZZE D1R projects in 1080P Full HD with screen sizes ranging from 60 to 150 inches, turning any wall into a private cinema. Dual 5W speakers with Dolby Audio deliver rich stereo sound, while adjustable brightness levels optimize viewing for bedrooms, living rooms, or outdoor use.

With Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, and 50%–100% Zoom, setup is instant and flexible. Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 ensure stable streaming and easy pairing, while Apple AirPlay enables instant wireless sharing without extra apps. The D1R is also compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, offering full voice control. Its compact white body blends effortlessly into modern spaces and remains portable for outdoor use.

Pricing & Availability

The EAZZE D1R is available starting November 5, 2025, on Amazon.com at a suggested retail price of $199.99 USD, with a limited-time $50 coupon available. For additional information, please visit the official Aurzen website.

Quick Specs

System: Roku TV

Resolution: 1080P Full HD

Focus & Keystone: Auto Focus / Auto Keystone

Audio: Dual 5W speakers with Dolby Audio

Smart control: Works with Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit

Casting: Apple AirPlay support

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world’s first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award.