BLUETTI Unveils New Elite Series Portable Power Stations and Expansion Battery for Home Backup and Light Travel

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI , a global leader in clean energy solutions, expands its lineup with three new innovations: the Elite 400, the B500K modular expansion battery, and the ultra-light Elite 10. The Elite 400 and B500K duo reinforce home energy resilience—especially for hurricane and winter storm preparedness; while the lightweight Elite 10 combines power and ultimate portability for short trips, business travel, and more on-the-go adventures.



BLUETTI B500K expansion battery and Elite 400 portable power station for home backup, plus the ultra-light Elite 10 portable power station for daily use.

The Elite 400: Rolling Power Station with High Capacity



BLUETTI’s Elite series has earned a reputation for its balance of power and portability. The new Elite 400 Portable Power Station continues the legacy of the popular Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station , delivering extended runtime with its expanded 3,840Wh capacity—all while enhancing overall mobility. It delivers a solid 2,600W output (3,900W lifting power) through nine versatile outlets, easily running high-demand appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and power tools.

Despite its large capacity, the Elite 400 maintains excellent mobility. It features a retractable telescopic handle and smooth-rolling wheels, allowing for easy one-person transport around the garage, workshop, or other home spaces. The Elite 400 brings smarter home backup with Sleep Mode, Remote Wakeup, and a Timer Switch for scheduled power control via the BLUETTI App. Featuring AC and solar dual fast charging, it recharges to 80% in just 70 minutes. This blend of high-capacity power, smart features, and portability makes the Elite 400 an ideal solution for modern homeowners.

The Elite 10: Mini Portable Power Station for Light Travel

Designed for minimalist travel, the Elite 10 is a palm-sized power station for digital nomads, business travelers, and campers. Weighing just 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) and offering a 128Wh capacity, it is easy to carry on trains, in coffee shops, or anywhere on the go.

While compact enough to be compared to a typical power bank, the Elite 10 stands out with a 200 W AC outlet (400 W surge) and 5 DC ports, enabling users to power laptops, tablets, Starlink, or even car fridges. It also includes an integrated 3-mode LED light (warm, cool, and SOS) lasting up to 50 hours, a 10ms UPS switch, and can be fully recharged in 70 minutes.

The B500K: Modular Battery with Greater Cost-Efficiency

Anchoring the new lineup is the B500K, a 5,120Wh LFP expansion battery. As the successor to the B300K Expansion Battery , the B500K lowers the cost per watt-hour starting from $0.3/Wh, offering a more cost-effective entry point.

The B500K’s key strength is its broad compatibility, integrating with the AC300, Apex 300, AC500, AC200L, AC200Max, the B300K battery, the Solar X4K, and the Hub D1. It is scalable up to 100kWh by combining 18 units with three Apex 300 units, enabling comprehensive whole-home backup. Designed for secure mounting and easy mobility, the B500K features pre-drilled holes for wall or shelf installation in homes or RVs.

A single B500K paired with the well-regarded Apex 300 Portable Power Station qualifies for the 30% U.S. Residential Clean Energy Credit, valid through December 31, 2025—providing a timely financial incentive for homeowners to invest in home battery backup , especially for winter storms, hurricanes, and unexpected power outages.

Availability and Pricing

The new BLUETTI products will be available for purchase directly from the official BLUETTI website:

Elite 400 & B500K: Available on November 15 .

. Elite 10: Available on November 20 .

These launches coincide with BLUETTI’s ongoing early-bird Black Friday event , which is active now and features savings of up to 55% off. To ensure customer confidence during the sale, BLUETTI is also providing a 30-day price-protection guarantee.

About BLUETTI