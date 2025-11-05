Dreame Unveils Premium Aqua & Matrix Robotic Cleaners in Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dreame Technology is “Rolling Through Summer” with the launch of a premium lineup of robotic cleaners in Australia and New Zealand. The launch introduces three powerful new models — the Aqua10 Ultra Roller, the Aqua10 Ultra Track S, and the flagship Matrix10 Ultra — all designed to solve the toughest floor-cleaning challenges in mixed-flooring households.

This new generation of cleaners is powered by industry-leading AI and features two groundbreaking world-first innovations: the AutoSeal™ Roller Guard (which physically seals the mop to protect carpets from dampness) and the Smart Multi-Mop Switching System (allowing automatic switching mop types based on the room or floor type).

Aqua10 Ultra Series: Real-Time Fresh Water Mopping

The Aqua10 Ultra Series directly addresses the limitations of traditional systems in homes with both hard floors and carpet. Its AquaRoll™ Mopping technology ensures genuinely deep-clean results by using continuous, fresh water.

Key features of the Aqua Series include:

Real-Time Fresh Water Delivery: A 12-nozzle spray system keeps the oversized 26cm roller mop consistently damp with clean water throughout the cycle, applying 12N of downward pressure for powerful scrubbing action on stubborn stains.

World-First AutoSeal™ Roller Guard: When the robot transitions onto carpet, this smart guard automatically closes over the roller mop to prevent water from dripping, protecting the carpet from dampness and odors.

FluffRoll™ Tech: A secondary high-speed motor spins a fluffing roller in the opposite direction, loosening the dense mop fibers to reach deep into floor cracks and effectively clean dried-on stains.

NVIDIA-Powered Obstacle Intelligence: Using two HD AI cameras and continuous reinforcement learning, the robot captures depth and 3D details, enabling ultra-precise dynamic obstacle avoidance of over 240 objects.

Hot Water Washing & Drying: The dock heats the washboard up to 100°C for superior oil and grease removal, followed by an advanced system that dries the mops with 70°C hot air and heating bars, which prevents moisture buildup.

ProLeap™ System: Robotic retractable legs lift the chassis, allowing the robot to easily navigate complex terrains like door sills and small steps without getting stuck.

Matrix10 Ultra: The Multi-Mop Switching Solution

The flagship Matrix10 Ultra introduces the world’s first Smart Multi-Mop Switching Robot Vacuum. It features a Multi-Mop Switching Dock and a Three-Solution Compartment, allowing the vacuum to automatically select and use the perfect cleaning approach for any area. The dock can hold up to three different mop types — including nylon-bristled scrubbing pads for kitchen grease, sponge water-locking pads for bathrooms, and thermal pads for general use — switching them based on the specific room or need. The Three-Solution Compartment allows for tailored formulas, such as pet odor removal or wood floor care.

Availability

Also launching is the AU-customised Dreame L50 Ultra, featuring 20kPa suction power and inheriting the heavy-duty ProLeap 60mm threshold-climbing system.