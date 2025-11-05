Dusit Thani Bangkok earns its place among the world’s top 100 hotels

One year after reopening, the reimagined flagship continues to set new benchmarks for luxury and Thai-inspired gracious hospitality – ranking #60 on the inaugural extended list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025.



BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2025 – Dusit Thani Bangkok, the reimagined flagship of Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has earned global recognition once again – this time ranking #60 on the inaugural extended list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025, a prestigious index celebrating the finest hospitality experiences worldwide.

Each guest room at the reimagined Dusit Thani Bangkok offers refined comfort and panoramic views of Lumpini Park and the city skyline.

The extended list showcases 50 additional properties that exemplify innovation, service excellence, and guest satisfaction across six continents. Each hotel was selected by a panel of more than 800 independent travel experts, including hoteliers, journalists, and seasoned luxury travellers.

Originally opened in 1970 as one of Thailand’s first luxury hotels, Dusit Thani Bangkok became a symbol of modern Thai hospitality and a beloved landmark in the heart of the city. Following a five-year transformation as part of the Dusit Central Park mixed-use development, the new hotel reopened in September 2024, redefining the essence of Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality.

Honouring the rich legacy of the original Dusit Thani Bangkok, the new property seamlessly weaves the past into the present. The original spire, now encased within a gleaming new crown overlooking Lumpini Park, rises as a beacon of continuity. Ornate decorative pillars, frangipani trees planted by Dusit’s founder, and cherished artworks from the original property have also been lovingly restored within the property – preserving the spirit of a Thai icon while ushering in a new chapter of design excellence.

Inside, refined interiors by internationally acclaimed designer André Fu reinterpret the hotel’s storied past with contemporary sophistication. From spacious guest rooms and suites – all offering panoramic Lumpini Park views – to curated dining concepts and the signature Devarana Wellness centre, every space reflects a deep commitment to craftsmanship, culture, and care.

“To be named among the world’s 100 best hotels just one year after reopening is an incredible milestone that reaffirms our commitment to excellence, innovation, and authenticity,” said Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “This achievement celebrates not only the extraordinary work of our team at Dusit Thani Bangkok, but also the collective ambition driving every Dusit property worldwide to deliver experiences that are deeply rooted in local culture, elevated by design, and brought to life with heartfelt service. It sets a clear benchmark for what we aspire to achieve across our entire portfolio.”

Dusit Thani Bangkok was officially recognised alongside other awarded establishments at The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025 ceremony, which took place at London’s Old Billingsgate on 30 October 2025.

Earlier in October, the hotel was also one of three Dusit properties to receive a Michelin Key, joining Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu in the Philippines and Dusit Thani Kyoto in Japan in earning this international mark of hospitality excellence.

About Dusit Thani Bangkok

Part of the landmark Dusit Central Park development, Dusit Thani Bangkok is a reimagined icon that blends timeless Thai elegance with contemporary sophistication. With a prime location overlooking Lumpini Park in the heart of the city, the 257-key property redefines luxury with all park-view accommodations and sets the scene for unforgettable experiences with world-class dining and peerless event venues.

More than just a hotel, Dusit Thani Bangkok brings classic grandeur to life and invites discerning travellers to experience a vibrant blend of modern elegance and timeless charm inspired by the original hotel’s rich heritage and Dusit’s unique brand of gracious Thai hospitality.

For more information, please visit dusit.com/dusitthani-bangkok

About Dusit Hotels and Resorts

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies. With a heartfelt belief and commitment to introducing Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the world, Dusit Hotels and Resorts offers guests a uniquely special stay in high-style surroundings and a personalised approach to service. The group’s portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes close to 300 properties operating under a total of nine brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, Dusit Hotels, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 18 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit dusit.com

About Dusit International

Established in 1949, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Real Estate Development, and Hospitality-Related Services.

Dusit International‘s diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit dusit-international.com

About The World’s 50 Best Hotels

Following the success of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and The World’s 50 Best Bars, 50 Best launched The World’s 50 Best Hotels in 2023, marking the brand’s first global launch since 2009. The World’s 50 Best Hotels list is created by The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, an influential group of more than 800 independent leaders, each selected for their expert opinion of the international hotel scene. The World’s 50 Best Hotels event programme – including the awards ceremony and unveiling of the list – provides a unique opportunity to unite hoteliers, restaurateurs, bar owners, media, business and luxury travellers at a captivating celebration of hospitality, passion and talent. The first edition of the awards was held in London, UK, in September 2023.

For more information, please visit theworlds50best.com