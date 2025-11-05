Tickets to Macau’s upcoming culinary festival are selling fast, book now to secure your table at the Saturday lunch session to enjoy creations by award-winning masters of gastronomy from around the globe – 11 chefs and two mixologists – under one roof at Asia’s award-winning home of gastronomy.



MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2025 – Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu, taking place from November 14 to 15, reaffirms the premium resort’s position as the premier stage for culinary excellence in the region. Presenting a line-up of 11 culinary and two cocktail masters – honoured by accolades such as the Michelin Guide, The Wolrd’s 50 Best Restaurants, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants and The Tatler Best awards – this year’s event sees seats selling fast, with limited seats available at the Saturday lunch session.

Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu returns in 2025 with a star-studded line-up of the most highly-awarded talents from Asia’s best restaurants. Currently, only limited seats are available for the Saturday lunch session, with the other two sessions fully booked.

This year’s menus will revolve around the flavours, textures, and atmosphere of ingredients representing Ocean, Sky, and Land, such as black abalone, Hokkaido scallops, succulent pigeon and pork, paired with creatively crafted cocktails and mocktails – from savoury to sweet – designed to create a cascade of flavours that delight the palate.

These whimsical ingredients will be transformed into sumptuous delicacies by 11 culinary luminaries, including sushi master Masaaki Miyakawa of Three-Michelin-starred Sushi Miyakawa in Hokkaido, and One-Michelin-starred Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa at Galaxy Macau. Joining him is Chef Hiroyasu Kawate of Two-Michelin-starred Florilège in Tokyo, renowned for his artistry in elevating vegetables to haute cuisine, and Chef Jingye Xu of Two-Michelin-starred 102 House in Shanghai. Also featured is Chef Fabrizio Fiorani, named “Asia’s Best Pastry Chef” by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, who will craft irresistible sweet creations alongside Galaxy Macau’s pastry maestro, Chef Lok Hin Yam. Besides, Executive Chef Chek Keong Chan of Two-Michelin-starred Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel and Executive Chef Marino D’Antonio of One-Michelin-starred 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau will showcase their professional skills.

Star mixologists Billy Choi of the exclusive Pony & Plume at the opening-soon Capella at Galaxy Macau, and Ajit Gurung from The Savory Project in Hong Kong – ranked #32 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars – will be shaking up exquisite pairings to complement the culinary offerings. All sessions will be enlivened by live entertainment and DJ performances by Cocoa Zhou and Hansel, adding rhythm and flair to the experience.

Set in Macau, a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu promises an unforgettable weekend of culinary artistry and innovation. Tickets are selling fast – grab your spot for the Saturday lunch session.

Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu

Acclaimed chefs and mixologists line-up Ocean Chef Masaaki Miyakawa Three-Michelin-starred Sushi Miyakawa (Hokkaido)

One-Michelin-starred Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa at Galaxy Macau (Macau) Chef Jingye Xu Two-Michelin-starred 102 House (Shanghai) Chef Aditya Muskita Tatler Best Indonesia winner from ESA (Jakarta) Sky Chef Chek Keong Chan Two-Michelin-starred Feng Wei Ju (StarWorld Hotel, Macau) Chef Varun Totlani #19 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants from Masque (Mumbai) Chef Min-Chul Kang One-Michelin-starred KANG MINCHUL Restaurant (Seoul) Land Chef Hiroyasu Kawate Two-Michelin-starred Florilège (Tokyo) Chef Vicky Cheng One-Michelin-starred VEA (Hong Kong) Chef Marino D’Antonio One-Michelin-starred 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau (Macau) Pastry Chef Fabrizio Fiorani “Asia’s Best Pastry Chef” by The World’s 50 Best from Zucchero X Fabrizio Fiorani (Rome) Chef Lok Hin Yam “Best Pastry Chef” by Tatler Best Hong Kong & Macau from StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau and Broadway Macau (Macau) Mixologist Billy Choi Head Mixologist, Pony & Plume, Galaxy Macau, and Cointreau HK Margarita Challenge Champion (Macau) Ajit Gurung #32 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars The Savory Project (Hong Kong)

Galaxy Macau™ Presents Tatler Off Menu

Date Limited seats available:

November 15, 2025 (Saturday) | 12:00 – 15:00 Fully booked:

November 14, 2025 (Friday) | 18:30 – 22:30

November 15, 2025 (Saturday) | 18:30 – 22:30 Venue Cabana – 2/F, Galaxy Macau Price Special Package for 2 pax – MOP3,376 Special Package for 4 pax – MOP6,752 Special Package for 6 pax – MOP10,128 Inclusive of: Admission and seating on the pool deck*

3 mini tasting menus of 11 dishes inspired by the Sky, Ocean, and Land

Choice of 1 cocktail or mocktail per person

Inclusive of a 10% service charge *Seating will be assigned by staff Cabana VIP Package

8 pax – MOP13,504 Inclusive of: Exclusive use of a private Cabana on the pool deck

3 mini tasting menus of 11 dishes inspired by the Sky, Ocean, and Land

Choice of 1 cocktail or mocktail per person

Inclusive of a 10% service charge Ticketing https://www.galaxymacau.com/WOcvYHhsOw/

(From left) Chef Masaaki Miyakawa, Chef Jingye Xu, and Chef Aditya Muskita will be leading the “Ocean” category in Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu.

(From left) Chef Chek Keong Chan, Chef Varun Totlani, and Chef Min-Chul Kang will be leading the “Sky” category of Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu.

(From left) Chef Hiroyasu Kawate, Chef Vicky Cheng, and Chef Marino D’Antonio will be leading the “Land” category of Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu.

(From left) Chef Lok Hin Yam and Chef Fabrizio Fiorani will be leading the pastry showcase of Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu.

(From left) Mixologists Billy Choi and Ajit Gurung will be helming the cocktail counter of Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu.

