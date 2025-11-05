Giga Computing Announces Worldwide Availability of Its NVIDIA RTX PRO Server

Integrating NVIDIA Technology to Power the AI Factory Era

TAIPEI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Giga Computing, a subsidiary of GIGABYTE Group, announces the worldwide availability of its recently launched GIGABYTE XL44-SX2-AAS1 , an NVIDIA RTX PRO Server that integrates NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU , NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNICs , and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. The system unifies compute, networking, and software layers to accelerate the full data-to-AI workflow.



Accelerate the Next Era of Enterprise AI World’s first NVIDIA RTX PRO Server with ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Switch

Unifying Compute and Networking Power

Built on the NVIDIA MGX modular reference design, the XL44-SX2-AAS1 supports up to eight NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs for a total of 768GB of GDDR7 memory, delivering exceptional throughput for generative AI, 3D rendering, and scientific workloads. Dual Intel® Xeon® 6700/6500 CPUs, 32x DDR5 DIMMs, and 3+1 redundant 3200W 80 PLUS Titanium power supplies ensure performance and reliability.

NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU provides a total of 400Gb/s bandwidth for secure and efficient data access to storage and external networks, while four NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNICs support eight GPUs with up to 800Gb/s NVIDIA InfiniBand or Ethernet bandwidth per GPU. This design enables low-latency, high-bandwidth east-west GPU-to-GPU traffic for scalable distributed AI training.

Seamless Integration with NVIDIA AI Enterprise

The XL44 Series server is integrated with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, supporting NVIDIA NIM microservices , NVIDIA Omniverse libraries and technologies for digital twins and NVIDIA Cosmos to bridge virtual simulation and real-world deployment. This unified software ecosystem allows enterprises to scale from AI model development to inference and physical AI , all within a consistent, optimized environment.

From Data Centers to AI Factories

Delivering up to 5X faster AI inference performance over the previous generation, the system supports a broad range of AI workloads, from intelligent agents and LLM inference to 3D simulation and video analytics. Its compatibility with Windows, Linux, Kubernetes, and virtualization environments ensures seamless deployment without major infrastructure changes. From robotic simulation and predictive modeling to medical research and 3D content creation, the XL44 Series server delivers scalable GPU performance and ultra-fast networking to help enterprises build next-generation AI factories and drive innovation across industries.

Availability

The GIGABYTE XL44-SX2-AAS1 is now available worldwide.

