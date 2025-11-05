Highly Debuts Advanced, Energy-Efficient Thermal Management Systems for Electric Vehicles at Japan Mobility Show 2025

TOKYO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Shanghai Highly (Group) Co., Ltd. ( “Highly” or the “Group”), a global provider of integrated thermal management systems for electric vehicles, presented its latest innovations at the Japan Mobility Show (formerly the Tokyo Motor Show) 2025, held at Tokyo Big Sight. Joined by its subsidiaries Highly Marelli, Highly New Energy Technology, and Highly Electrical Appliances, the Group unveiled its latest portfolio of vehicle thermal systems and technologies at one of the industry’s most influential global showcases.

As a world center for automotive engineering and innovation, Japan brings together deep technical expertise and partnership opportunities across leading global automakers. Through long-term strategic collaboration, Highly Marelli has built out a complete thermal management footprint in Japan encompassing research, production, and operations. The subsidiary supplies advanced systems to OEMs including Nissan, Mitsubishi, and Honda, making Japan one of Highly’s most significant international markets. To further bolster its market position, expand collaboration, and enhance its international presence, Highly displayed a range of high-efficiency and environmentally responsible automotive thermal management solutions.

Heat Pump Thermal Management Systems for EVs

At the show, Highly Marelli highlighted two key themes — “Comfort Cabin” and “Efficient Thermal Management.” Through a structured showcase progressing “from components to systems,” the company demonstrated its engineering depth in both precision component design and full-system integration.

The company unveiled its new indirect heat pump thermal management systems for electric vehicles, integrating an electric compressor, high-voltage coolant heater, and electronic controller. Compared with traditional PTC heating technology, vehicles equipped with this system can significantly extend their driving range in cold weather. The design captures and reuses waste heat from components such as traction motors and power electronics to warm the battery and cabin, improving overall system efficiency. The system offers 18 customized comfort modes, offering precise temperature control, dehumidification, and defogging functions for year-round driving.

(Note: Ultra-compact air conditioners, dual-stream air conditioners, and agent-side modules currently under development were not exhibited at this event.)

High-Efficiency Scroll Compressors for Low-Temperature Heat Pump Systems

In the core propulsion subsystem for EV thermal management, Highly New Energy unveiled its next-generation lineup of scroll compressors. The new 28CC, 34CC, and 45CC high-efficiency heat pump series precisely meet the thermal management needs of A00-D-class vehicles, achieving reliable performance across the full temperature range — from heating at –30°C to cooling at 55°C. Featuring a compact, modular design, the compressors are 10% smaller than typical industry units and deliver a 5% gain in coefficient of performance (COP), giving automakers a high-efficiency, premium-grade solution. In addition, the newly launched integrated low-temperature heat pump products enhance heating efficiency by 20% compared with split systems under –30°C conditions, effectively addressing one of the major technical challenges of range loss in winter for electric vehicles.

CO₂ Rotary Compressor for Mobility Applications

A recognized leader in rotary compression technology, Highly Electrical Appliances continues to expand the use of rotary systems across new mobility applications. At this year’s event, the company featured its next-generation CO₂ rotary compressor, combining high energy efficiency and environmental performance in a compact, lightweight package. Designed for both 400V and 800V architectures, the unit delivers reliable operation at temperatures as low as –40°C, providing OEMs with a versatile, energy-efficient option for diverse EV and hybrid platforms.

Highly’s latest technologies drew strong interest from industry engineers, analysts, and journalists. Japan’s leading automotive publication Response conducted an in-depth technical interview with the company, while global information platform MarkLines and other media outlets ran coverage previewing Highly’s presence at the show.

Looking Ahead

Highly plans to deepen its long-term presence in Japan by broadening technical partnerships with domestic automakers. With its portfolio of high-efficiency, integrated, and low-carbon systems, the Group aims to help accelerate the global shift toward electrified and intelligent mobility — and reinforce its position as a leading global supplier of EV thermal management technology.