Hong Kong’s RegTech-Driven Regulation Sets a Global Benchmark — KuCoin CEO BC Wong Highlights Hong Kong’s Credible Model for Global Digital Finance at FinTech Week

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the “Regulator and Visionary Forum” on the main stage of Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025, BC Wong, Chief Executive Officer of KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform, acknowledged Hong Kong’s RegTech-driven and forward-looking approach to digital finance regulation, calling it a credible model for sustainable growth in the global digital finance ecosystem.

During the main stage panel discussion titled “The Globalization of Digital Asset Trading: Building a Borderless Financial Ecosystem,” BC said: “The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has pioneered a RegTech-driven, science-based approach to regulation. This not only enhances market safety and transparency but also provides a clear framework for industry development.”

He further emphasized that maintaining consistent compliance is the cornerstone of long-term trust: “Platforms must ensure full and transparent disclosure to regulators. We cannot claim compliance in words but act otherwise. Trust comes from transparency, consistency, and accountability,” said BC.

BC added that KuCoin positions itself as a Web3 financial infrastructure, not merely an exchange. The company currently employs 1,300 staff, with over 80% being engineers, reflecting its technology and security driven foundation.

He noted that this dual focus on technology and compliance enables KuCoin to uphold the highest standards of safety and transparency, earning the trust of users and regulators worldwide. BC also highlighted that Hong Kong’s RegTech leadership reinforces KuCoin’s core belief: “A truly trusted exchange must be reliable to users, to regulators, and to its employees — and must uphold consistent standards across all jurisdictions.”

He concluded that KuCoin will continue engaging with regulators globally, including those in Hong Kong, to advance a balanced development of compliance, security, and innovation, contributing to a safe, transparent, and trustworthy global digital finance ecosystem.

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. With established recognition for its reliability, the platform leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology, robust liquidity solutions, and advanced user account protections to deliver a secure trading environment. KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognized by Forbes as one of the “Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges” and a “Top 50 Global Unicorn” by Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications and is committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong.

