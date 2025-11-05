Joie de Vivre in Hong Kong: Taste France Pavilion Celebrates French Culinary Icons and Cultural Delights at Wine & Dine Festival 2025

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2025 – Following its resounding success last year, the Taste France Pavilion (“the Pavilion”) returns triumphantly to the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2025, featuring an expanded showcase of French gastronomy, artisanal excellence, and cultural flair. Held at the iconic Central Harbourfront, this year’s festival welcomed a record-breaking 163,000 local residents and international visitors over four days—a testament to the city’s growing stature as a global culinary destination.
Curated to reflect the diversity and elegance of French culinary heritage, the Taste France Pavilion invites guests to embark on a sensorial voyage through the regions of France. From Champagne and crêpes to Raclette and saké, the Pavilion seamlessly blends tradition with innovation, offering a taste of France’s timeless charm and contemporary creativity. We are also thrilled to share the outstanding results of our latest social media initiative, spotlighting four vibrant collaborations with Hong Kong-based influencers on the scene. These KOLs brought the “Taste France” Pavilion to life, capturing the essence of French gastronomy through immersive storytelling and engaging visuals. The campaign successfully extended the reach of the “Taste France” brand, driving foot traffic to the Pavilion and amplifying awareness of the festival’s offerings.
Begin with La Crêperie (B101), where the comforting aroma of Brittany-style galettes and sweet crêpes mingles with the creamy indulgence of Movenpick ice cream—a nostalgic nod to regional France. At VINHK (B102), guests are invited to explore the legendary vineyards of Burgundy and Bordeaux through a thoughtfully curated wine experience. Evian (B103) brings a refreshing pause with its sparkling natural mineral water, celebrated for its fine bubbles and low-sodium purity. Meanwhile, Wine To Love (B104) introduces the unexpected elegance of French saké, offering Dry, Semi-Dry, and Semi-Sweet varieties alongside Thursday (October 23)’s “Double Up” promotion, $50 e-coupons, and a lucky draw for a bottle of Burgundy.
The celebration continues with I LOVE BUBBLES (B201), where Champagne tastings pay tribute to craftsmanship and the soul of French effervescence. Monsieur CHATTÉ (B202), Hong Kong’s beloved Raclette masters, return with a decadent spread of authentic French cheeses, charcuterie, and terrines—anchored by their legendary Raclette tasting. Brets adds a playful crunch with chips made from 100% French potatoes and refined sunflower oil, while Kronenbourg 1664 invites guests to raise a glass to over 350 years of brewing heritage with France’s No. 1 beer brand, served with signature elegance and flair.
Throughout the four-day celebration, the Taste France Pavilion offered more than just exquisite flavors—it delivered moments of joy, discovery, and cultural immersion. The whimsical Eiffel Tower Man performance, which charmed audiences daily, made the Pavilion a vibrant hub of interaction. Hourly workshops and tastings—from Burgundy wines to alcohol-free pairings, cheese to caviar—drew enthusiastic crowds eager to deepen their appreciation of French craftsmanship.
Whether savoring a crêpe, raising a glass of Champagne, or capturing a selfie with the Eiffel Tower Man, guests left the Taste France Pavilion with full hearts and inspired palates. As the curtain falls on Wine & Dine Festival 2025, Taste France celebrates another successful chapter in its mission to share the elegance, diversity, and joie de vivre of French gastronomy with the world.
EXHIBITORS & SPONSORS:
- La Crêperie (B101): Step into Brittany with traditional galettes and sweet crêpes, paired with Movenpick ice cream—a nostalgic taste of regional France.
- VINHK (B102): Explore Burgundy and Bordeaux with VINHK’s curated wine journey—your gateway to France’s most iconic terroirs.
- Evian (B103): Refresh with sparkling natural mineral water—fine bubbles, low sodium, and timeless purity.
- Wine To Love (B104): Discover the new wave of French Saké—Dry, Semi-Dry & Semi-Sweet. Enjoy Thursday’s ‘Double Up’ promo, $50 e-coupons, and a lucky draw for a bottle of Burgundy.
- I LOVE BUBBLES (B201): Celebrate the soul of Champagne with tastings that honor craftsmanship and terroir.
- Monsieur CHATTÉ (B202): Hong Kong’s Raclette masters return with authentic French cheeses, charcuterie, and terrines—don’t miss their legendary Raclette tasting.
- Brets: Taste the French “chipsier” tradition—chips made with 100% French potatoes and refined sunflower oil.
- Kronenbourg 1664: No. 1 French beer brand in the world, with a rich heritage spanning over 350 years. Their brew is crafted to embody good taste with a twist, ensuring impeccable taste in every sip.
About Taste France
Taste France is a dynamic initiative introduced by the French Ministry of Agriculture in 2020,
aimed at sharing the essence of French culture through its remarkable culinary heritage. This program encourages people worldwide to indulge in the rich tastes of French cuisine and beverages, highlighting the country’s unmatched expertise in agriculture, food production, and gastronomy, as well as its dedication to health, safety, and environmental excellence. At the heart of Taste France lies a strong commitment to diversity, authenticity, and sustainability in every mouthful.
