Joie de Vivre in Hong Kong: Taste France Pavilion Celebrates French Culinary Icons and Cultural Delights at Wine & Dine Festival 2025

Begin with La Crêperie (B101), where the comforting aroma of Brittany-style galettes and sweet crêpes mingles with the creamy indulgence of Movenpick ice cream—a nostalgic nod to regional France. At VINHK (B102), guests are invited to explore the legendary vineyards of Burgundy and Bordeaux through a thoughtfully curated wine experience. Evian (B103) brings a refreshing pause with its sparkling natural mineral water, celebrated for its fine bubbles and low-sodium purity. Meanwhile, Wine To Love (B104) introduces the unexpected elegance of French saké, offering Dry, Semi-Dry, and Semi-Sweet varieties alongside Thursday (October 23)’s “Double Up” promotion, $50 e-coupons, and a lucky draw for a bottle of Burgundy.

The celebration continues with I LOVE BUBBLES (B201), where Champagne tastings pay tribute to craftsmanship and the soul of French effervescence. Monsieur CHATTÉ (B202), Hong Kong’s beloved Raclette masters, return with a decadent spread of authentic French cheeses, charcuterie, and terrines—anchored by their legendary Raclette tasting. Brets adds a playful crunch with chips made from 100% French potatoes and refined sunflower oil, while Kronenbourg 1664 invites guests to raise a glass to over 350 years of brewing heritage with France’s No. 1 beer brand, served with signature elegance and flair.

Throughout the four-day celebration, the Taste France Pavilion offered more than just exquisite flavors—it delivered moments of joy, discovery, and cultural immersion. The whimsical Eiffel Tower Man performance, which charmed audiences daily, made the Pavilion a vibrant hub of interaction. Hourly workshops and tastings—from Burgundy wines to alcohol-free pairings, cheese to caviar—drew enthusiastic crowds eager to deepen their appreciation of French craftsmanship.

Whether savoring a crêpe, raising a glass of Champagne, or capturing a selfie with the Eiffel Tower Man, guests left the Taste France Pavilion with full hearts and inspired palates. As the curtain falls on Wine & Dine Festival 2025, Taste France celebrates another successful chapter in its mission to share the elegance, diversity, and joie de vivre of French gastronomy with the world.

EXHIBITORS & SPONSORS:

La Crêperie (B101): Step into Brittany with traditional galettes and sweet crêpes, paired with Movenpick ice cream—a nostalgic taste of regional France.

VINHK (B102): Explore Burgundy and Bordeaux with VINHK’s curated wine journey—your gateway to France’s most iconic terroirs.

Evian (B103): Refresh with sparkling natural mineral water—fine bubbles, low sodium, and timeless purity.

Wine To Love (B104): Discover the new wave of French Saké—Dry, Semi-Dry & Semi-Sweet. Enjoy Thursday’s ‘Double Up’ promo, $50 e-coupons, and a lucky draw for a bottle of Burgundy.

I LOVE BUBBLES (B201): Celebrate the soul of Champagne with tastings that honor craftsmanship and terroir.

Monsieur CHATTÉ (B202): Hong Kong’s Raclette masters return with authentic French cheeses, charcuterie, and terrines—don’t miss their legendary Raclette tasting.

Brets: Taste the French “chipsier” tradition—chips made with 100% French potatoes and refined sunflower oil.