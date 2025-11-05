Miroma Project Factory’s Avow App Leads the Way in Tech-Driven Domestic Violence Prevention

SYDNEY, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Miroma Project Factory (MPF) has re-launched an updated and re-designed version of Avow, Australia’s first digital tool designed specifically to support individuals who use violence, helping them understand Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders (ADVOs), reflect on their behaviour, and take steps to avoid reoffending.



Miroma Project Factory’s Avow app, redesigned to support individuals in understanding ADVO conditions and engaging with behaviour change tools for domestic violence prevention.

The Avow app , developed in partnership with the NSW Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ), was built in response to a stark reality: more than a third of ADVO breaches occur within the first month of the order being issued. With long wait times and limited availability for behaviour change programs and low early engagement with support services, many perpetrators lack information and tools for reflection or clarity in the critical moments following initial police or court contact.

“The Avow app puts information perpetrators need to comply with their ADVO at their fingertips”. “It’s available anytime, anywhere, for free, meaning perpetrators can more easily address their behaviour.”said Mr Speakman in 2021 as then Minister for Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence

First released in 2021 and fully redesigned in 2024 to optimise the user experience, Avow provides a personal, non-judgemental digital space where users can access plain English information to understand their legal conditions and the court process, access support, set personal goals, and develop strategies using techniques grounded in evidence-based behavioural science that aim to reduce their risk of reoffending and ultimately improve victim safety.

Its recent redevelopment into Flutter has modernised the user experience into something inclusive, accessible and optimised for scale. What was initially a static, male-oriented tool is now a dynamic, gender-neutral platform focused on engagement and impact.

MPF led the redesign and technical build, delivering:

Chat-driven onboarding

Goal setting and affirmation features

Court appointment reminders and ADVO condition review

Self-paced behaviour change planning

Action plans linked to emotional triggers and common ADVO breach risks

Up to date support content for self-referral, reflection and legal literacy

“Avow is proof that we can meet people at their most volatile and stressful moments with a digital solution that helps them choose a different path and make better decisions,” said Lynette Reeves, Behaviour Change Specialist for MPF and Program Lead for Avow. “We built this app to be a quiet but powerful intervention that users can use anytime, anywhere. And now, national policy is finally catching up.”

Indeed, the 2024 Rapid Review of Prevention Approaches, commissioned by the Commonwealth, explicitly called for early, technology-enabled interventions that promote self-reflection and accountability. Avow, which has been delivering exactly that since 2018, was recently highlighted as an example of what the sector needs more of: scalable, low-barrier, trauma-informed tools for people who use violence.

Avow has been downloaded over 2,000 times, with a 39% returning user rate and strong engagement across key features such as “My ADVO”, “Court Info”, and “My Action Plan”. Frontline workers report that clients who use Avow show improved understanding of their conditions, greater openness to therapeutic referrals, and reduction in impulsive, breach-prone behaviour.

As state and federal governments look to fund the next wave of domestic violence prevention solutions, Avow is uniquely positioned – validated by frontline uptake, ready for jurisdictional localisation, and aligned with national prevention strategies. The Avow team welcomes opportunities for community engagement and partnerships to continue this work into the future.

About Avow

Avow is a behaviour change app designed to support domestic violence perpetrators better understand and comply with their Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders (ADVOs). Developed by Miroma Project Factory in partnership with the NSW Department of Communities and Justice, Avow delivers legal literacy, risk planning, and reflective tools in a private, digital format. It is one of the only Australian tools targeting perpetrators directly, helping reduce early-stage breaches and promote safer choices. Avow has been in use since 2021 and is now undergoing further expansion to align with national prevention priorities.

Avow is promoted to users by the NSW Department of Communities and Justice , NSW police, local courts, solicitors and support agencies.

About Miroma Project Factory (MPF)

MPF is a multi-award-winning digital strategy and product studio that delivers innovative digital solutions across web, platforms, and systems. Specialising in purposeful technology, MPF works at the intersection of strategy, design, and engineering to create impactful digital products for organisations ready to lead. With deep expertise in healthcare, MPF helps clients scale responsibly, communicate clearly, and connect meaningfully with their audiences. For more information, visit www.theprojectfactory.com .

For media enquiries, interviews or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Miroma Project Factory

info@theprojectfactory.com