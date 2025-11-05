Psychology Degree at SIM Global Education: Nurturing the Next Generation of Mental Health Professionals

Addressing National Mental Health Needs



Singapore is grappling with increasing mental health challenges. According to the TELUS Mental Health Index (2024), nearly one-third of Singaporean workers score 50 or below on the mental health scale, indicating a high risk of psychological issues. The impact of a sluggish global economy and a tightening job market has exacerbated stress levels among workers. A study by Milieu Insight (2024) revealed that 52% of employees in Singapore report a low quality of life at work, highlighting the urgent need for mental health support. To address this growing concern, Singapore plans to increase the number of psychologists in the public sector by 40%, aiming to meet the rising demand for mental health services (Channel News Asia, 2024). The SIM-UB and SIM-UOW psychology programme equips students with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, preparing them to effectively address psychological issues in diverse settings. Shaping Future Psychologists with a Global Perspective



SIM-UB offers a full American psychology degree in Singapore. The three-year curriculum encompasses foundational and advanced topics in cognitive, clinical, and social psychology. Students also have the opportunity to explore interdisciplinary subjects such as communication, sociology, and business, allowing them to tailor their education to their career aspirations. This diverse curriculum provides a strong liberal arts foundation alongside core psychological knowledge.The programme emphasizes experiential learning through internships, research projects, and community engagement, enabling students to apply their knowledge in real-world contexts. Similarly, SIM-UOW offers the Bachelor of Psychological Science, which is accredited by the Australian Psychology Accreditation Council (APAC). The programme adopts a scientist-practitioner model that integrates research-led teaching with practical, hands-on learning. Students engage in case studies, applied research projects, and community- based experiences, preparing them to tackle real-world mental health challenges with confidence and competence.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2025 – SIM Global Education (SIM GE), in collaboration with the University at Buffalo (UB) and the University of Wollongong (UOW), offers accredited undergraduate psychology degrees designed to meet Singapore’s growing demand for mental health professionals.

A solid education in psychology at SIM GE opens doors to further academic pursuits and professional opportunities. According to SIM’s 2023 Graduate Employment Survey, over 85% of psychology graduates were employed or enrolled in postgraduate programmes within six months of graduation. Indeed Singapore (2025) reports that psychologists earn an average monthly base salary of S$4,732, with experienced professionals earning significantly more. Graduates are well-positioned for careers as psychologists, behaviour modification caseworkers, public relations consultants, and more.

Cultivating Empathy with a Global Perspective



SIM GE’s psychology programme equips students to meet Singapore’s growing mental health needs with empathy, cultural awareness, and practical skills. Through interactive classes, real-world case studies, and cross-cultural modules, students gain a global outlook and local relevance.

With over 30% of international students, the learning environment fosters diverse perspectives. Internships and research projects in areas like child psychology and organisational behaviour provide hands-on experience that prepare graduates for impactful careers.

SIM GE nurtures professionals who listen, observe, and act with compassion—ready to support individuals, workplaces, and communities.

References:

SIM Global Education. (2023). Graduate Employment Survey. Singapore Institute of Management. Retrieved from https://www.sim.edu.sg/articles-inspirations/how-sim-diverse-degree-options-enhance-your-journey-to-study-psychology-in-singapore TELUS Health. (2024). TELUS Mental Health Index: Asia-Pacific Edition. Retrieved from Singapore MHI Sept 2024 MILI. (2024). Singapore‘s workforce has the poorest mental health, job satisfaction, and quality of life in the region: new study finds. Retrieved from https://www.mili.eu/sg/insights/singapores-workforce-has-the-poorest-mental-health-job-satisfaction-and-quality-of-life-in-the-region-new-study-finds Channel News Asia. (2024, February 7). Singapore to increase number of psychologists in public sector to meet mental health demand. Retrieved from https://www.channelnewsasia.com/singapore/mental-health-parliament-psychologists-frontline-staff-training-moh-4106171 Top Universities. (n.d.). Singapore Institute of Management. Retrieved from https://www.topuniversities.com/universities/singapore-institute-management Singapore Institute of Management (SIM). (n.d.).Bachelor of Arts (Psychology).

Retrieved October 2025, from

https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/programmes/programme-listing/bachelor-of-arts-psychology

About SIM Global Education

SIM Global Education (SIM GE) is a leading private education institution in the region. We offer more than 140 academic programmes ranging from diplomas and graduate diploma programmes, to Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programmes with some of the world’s most reputable universities from Australia, Canada, Europe, United Kingdom, and the United States. SIM GE’s cohort is made up of 16,000 full- and part-time students and adult learners, of which approximately 36% are international students hailing from over 50 countries.

SIM GE’s holistic learning approach and culturally diverse learning environment aim to equip students with knowledge, industry skills and competencies, as well as a global perspective to succeed in a fast-changing, technologically driven world.

For more information on SIM Global Education, visit sim.edu.sg