RiderNav Unveils R7M — 7-Inch BMW Display with Wireless CarPlay® / Android Auto™ and Insta360/GoPro/DJI Control

Available for Immediate Delivery Starting November 6

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RiderNav announces the R7M, a 7-inch display for BMW motorcycles with the OEM Navigation Cradle. It docks and powers from the cradle and connects natively for full BMW Wonder Wheel control—no extra cables.



RiderNav R7M mounted on BMW Nav Cradle — ready to ride, no cables, no setup.

The 1200-nit screen is sunlight-readable. Built to IP69K, it’s ready for all-weather riding.

“The R7M was built to meet the specific needs of BMW riders,” said the RiderNav team. “It’s a clean, rider-first upgrade that blends seamlessly into BMW cockpits—plug-and-play installation, native controls, and key data at a glance. By designing exclusively for BMW’s navigation cradle, we’ve removed installation complexity and created a truly rider-focused experience.”

The R7M supports wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ with automatic pairing, giving riders easy access to navigation, music, and communication tools while keeping their focus on the road.

Key features

BMW-native, plug-and-play install: Drops into the BMW Nav Cradle, powers from the cradle, auto-detects, and supports Wonder Wheel. No extra wiring.

Real-time OEM bike data: RPM, TPMS, lean angle, range, voltage, coolant temp.

1200-nit, 7-inch HD touchscreen: Optically bonded, glare-ready, readable in direct sun.

Wireless CarPlay & Android Auto: Auto-connect, navigate, calls/messages, music; 60 FPS responsiveness. Pair your own helmet headset for audio.

IP69K durability: Resists dust, mud, pressure-wash, and rain; operable from −20 °C to 70 °C.

Action-camera control: On-screen start/stop and highlight capture for DJI, Insta360, and GoPro.

RN OS: Rider-first UI with large type, high contrast, and big touch targets; switch between RN OS and CarPlay/Android Auto as needed.

Pricing and availability

Launch price $303 USD (20% off $379.99 for the first 100 customers) at www.ridernav.com, with in-stock shipping and an extra 12-month warranty. The R7X universal 7-inch display for non-BMW bikes is planned for December.

BMW compatibility

R7M fits BMW bikes with the OEM Nav Cradle, including R1300 GS/GS Adventure/RS, R1250 GS/GS Adventure, R1200 GS (LC), S1000XR, F750GS, F850GS/Adventure, and F900XR.

About RiderNav

Founded in October 2024 in Shenzhen, RiderNav is a 20-person team of riders and engineers building smarter motorcycle displays. Our mission is to deliver trusted, rider-first navigation that is smart, reliable, and simple. Current products: R7M (BMW-specific) and R7X (universal), with accessories coming.

For media inquiries, contact press@ridernav.com.