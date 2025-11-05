Samsung Electro-Mechanics Signs MOU with Sumitomo Chemical Group to Establish a Joint Venture for ‘Glass Core’ Used in Package Substrates

Strengthening strategic cooperation for next-generation semiconductor package core material ‘Glass Core’

Aiming to lead the glass substrate market by combining strengths in preparation for the AI era

TOKYO and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Electro-Mechanics announced on the 5th that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Sumitomo Chemical Group to establish a joint venture (JV) for manufacturing ‘Glass Core,’ a key material for next-generation package substrates.



Sumitomo Chemical Chairman Keiichi Iwata (left) and Samsung Electro-Mechanics President Duckhyun Chang sign an MOU.

The MOU signing ceremony was held at Tokyo, Japan and attended by Chang Duckhyun, President of Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Keiichi Iwata, Chairman of Sumitomo Chemical, Nobuaki Mito, President of Sumitomo Chemical, and Lee Jongchan, President of Dongwoo Fine-Chem (a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical), along with other key executives.



The joint venture MOU is part of a strategy to overcome the limitations of package substrate technology amid the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC). ‘Glass Core’ is a core material for next-generation semiconductor package substrates and is regarded as an essential technology for realizing high-density, large-area advanced semiconductor package substrates, thanks to its lower coefficient of thermal expansion and superior flatness compared to conventional organic substrates.



Sumitomo Chemical Chairman Keiichi Iwata (left) and Samsung Electro-Mechanics President Duckhyun Chang pose for a commemorative photo.

Through this MOU, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Sumitomo Chemical, and Dongwoo Fine-Chem will leverage their respective technological strengths and global networks to establish manufacturing and supply capabilities for ‘Glass Core’ and accelerate market expansion.



In the joint venture, Samsung Electro-Mechanics will serve as the primary investor with a majority stake, while Sumitomo Chemical Group will participate as a minority shareholder. The companies plan to finalize details such as the shareholding structure, business schedule, and corporate name, aiming to sign the main agreement next year. The headquarters will be located at Dongwoo Fine-Chem’s Pyeongtaek site, which will also serve as the initial production base for ‘Glass Core’.



Chang Duckhyun, President of Samsung Electro-Mechanics, said, “As the AI era accelerates, demand for ultra-high-performance semiconductor package substrates continues to grow, and the glass core will be a key material that reshapes the landscape of the future substrate market. This agreement will provide an opportunity to combine the advanced capabilities of the three companies and establish a new growth engine in the next-generation semiconductor package market. We will continue to strengthen our technological leadership and take the lead in building an advanced package substrate ecosystem.”



Keiichi Iwata, the Chairman of Sumitomo Chemical said, “Through cooperation with Samsung Electro-Mechanics, we expect to generate significant synergy in the advanced semiconductor back-end process sector. We will further solidify our long-term partnership through this project.”



Lee Jongchan, the President of Dongwoo Fine-Chem added, “It is very meaningful to have the opportunity to lead the advanced semiconductor package materials sector by integrating the technological capabilities of Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Dongwoo Fine-Chem. Based on the technology accumulated by Sumitomo Chemical, we will actively utilize our strong execution capabilities and infrastructure to ensure the success of this collaboration and grow into a leading company in advanced semiconductor packaging materials.”



Samsung Electro-Mechanics is currently producing glass package substrate prototypes at its Sejong plant pilot line. Mass production is planned to begin with the joint venture after 2027.