Sino Jet Collaborates with Empereur to Pioneer New Era of Private Aviation “Aerial Tea Service”

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Sino Jet signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Empereur State Guest Tea at the Chengdu Fixed Base Operator (FBO). This collaboration introduced two groundbreaking initiatives: the inaugural “Business Aviation State Guest Tea Lounge” globally and the nation’s first operational “Aerial Tea Room”, signifying a transformative fusion of tea heritage with premium business aviation services.

Reconstructing the Value of Time and Space

Pioneering Premium Travel Innovation

The formal contract exchange ceremony involved key stakeholders including Xiao Wenhua, the Chair of Empereur Tea Co., Ltd., Zhang Yang, the Chair of Sino Jet (Beijing) CO., Ltd, and Frank De, the General Manager of Chengdu FBO, so Empereur State Guest Tea and Sino Jet officially kicked off their strategic cooperation. As one of the nation’s well-known tea franchise brands, Empereur will demonstrate stronger differentiated competitiveness.

Zhang Yang, the Chair of Sino Jet, articulated the vision: “While Sino Jet bridges geographical distances, Empereur State Guest Tea bridges emotional distances. This strategic alliance delivers comprehensive travel experiences that define true value for discerning travelers.”

The chair of Empereur, Xiao Wenhua, elaborated: “Our approach seamlessly blends State Guest Tea with premium business aviation environments, elevating Chinese tea culture to become the sophisticated travel preference for international elite demographics. Through tea as our cultural conduit, we facilitate meaningful connections and generate substantial value within exclusive circles.”

The President of Sino Jet, Li Yuanfeng, further remarked: “This partnership exemplifies our commitment to Service Excellence Enhancement. Beyond introducing Empereur’s specialized high-altitude tea formulations, we’ve co-developed the innovative Curated Tea Ceremony concept, presenting Chinese tea traditions with heightened ceremonial significance during flights.”

Frank De, the Chengdu FBO General Manager, emphasized the comprehensive experience: “The Oriental travel narrative commences immediately upon FBO arrival. Initial ground tea service creates an elegant foundation, harmonizing with the subsequent Aerial Tea Ceremony experience at cruising altitude, thereby crafting a culturally rich travel journey.”

Seamless Sky-Ground Integration

The World’s First Business Aviation State Guest Tea Lounge

The collaborative effort resulted in China’s inaugural “Sky Tea Room“, transcending conventional cabin service paradigms through innovative meal pairing strategies centered on tea-harmony principles. Simultaneously, the world’s first “Business Aviation State Guest Tea Lounge” was established, ensuring State Guest Tea’s premium standards and cultural significance permeate every touchpoint—from FBO terminal experiences to high-altitude cruising phases. As an industry-leading tea franchise enterprise, Empereur continues advancing Chinese tea culture’s global recognition.

In addition, the two parties unveiled a co-branded privilege card, synergizing Empereur’s nationwide tea culture venues with Sino Jet’s exclusive travel offerings. This comprehensive package encompasses premium services, including tea concierge support, customized charter operations, and exclusive networking events. As one of the top ten tea retail franchise brands in China, Empereur will provide its franchisees with a diversified cultural experience.

In the future, Empereur and Sino Jet will further strengthen their partnership to refine the “Sky-Ground Integration” high-end service ecosystem, offering distinguished clientele a travel experience that embodies cultural sophistication and aesthetic excellence.

