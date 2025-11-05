Strutt Wins CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award, Announces Strutt Day Press Event, and Confirms Grand Launch of First Product at CES 2026

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Strutt, a global technology company headquartered in Singapore, announced that it has been awarded the CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award in the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility category. The award recognizes Strutt’s breakthrough achievements in robotics, autonomous driving, and human-centered mobility design. Notably, Strutt is not only the youngest emerging company to win this prestigious award in its category but also the only company to simultaneously win two global top-tier awards recently: the 2025 Red Dot: Luminary for design and the 2026 CES Best of Innovation Award for innovation.

Upcoming Milestones

This exciting recognition comes ahead of two key milestones for Strutt. On November 13, 2025, the company will host an invitation-only event: Strutt Day 2025 in San Francisco. At this exclusive gathering, Strutt’s founding team will showcase the core technologies behind its first product, share the stories of its development, reveal hidden features, and offer hands-on test drives. In January 2026, Strutt will take the stage at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas for the official world premiere and launch of the ev¹, featuring live demos, media briefings, and immersive product experiences.

A Mission to Serve Real People

Strutt was founded with a simple mission: make advanced technology serve real people, today, not in the future. The company focuses on solving real-world challenges that users face every day through its innovative and award-winning Strutt ev¹.

“Receiving a CES Best of Innovation Award before our launch is both an honor and a validation of our vision,” said Tony Hong, physicist, robotics expert, and Founder & CEO of Strutt. “Our goal was never just to create something ‘high-tech’, it was to build technology that feels human. Smart mobility should be intuitive, safe, and empowering, especially for those who need it most.”

The ev¹: Redefining Smart Mobility

At CES 2026, Strutt will debut its first product, the ev¹, an intelligent personal mobility vehicle redefining the smart mobility category. Equipped with multi-sensor fusion, autonomous navigation, real-time decision-making, and seamless adaptation to one’s environment, the ev¹ is designed to give users confidence, independence, and freedom in everyday environments, from sidewalks and stores to complex indoor spaces.

“We believe smart mobility should belong to everyone, young or old, with or without physical limitations,” Tony added. “Technology is meaningful only when it reaches people’s everyday lives. The ev¹ is our first step in that direction.”

About Strutt Inc.

Incorporated in Singapore, Strutt is a leading mobility technology company bringing together world-leading experts in advanced sensing, autonomous robotics, and intelligent product design. Backed by renowned investors including Matter Venture Partners and Vertex Ventures, Strutt combines people-centered research with innovative R&D and manufacturing methodologies to create the smartest, safest, and most user-friendly personal mobility solutions. Find out more: Strutt | Home