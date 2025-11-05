Taylor’s University is Now Ranked 27th in Asia

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Taylor’s University continues its remarkable ascent, breaking into the Top 30 universities in Asia. The University is now ranked 27th in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. This achievement not only cements Taylor’s position as Southeast Asia’s leading private university for the fifth consecutive year but also affirms its growing influence as one of the region’s most progressive and future-focused institutions.

This milestone represents a significant leap forward across key indicators, with exceptional progress in Academic Reputation, Citations per Paper, and International Research Network.

Professor Barry Winn, Vice-Chancellor and President of Taylor’s University, highlighted the importance of this recognition in strengthening Taylor’s vision for education that is both transformative and globally relevant.

“The continuous rise in our ranking reflects our commitment to quality education. We are dedicated to delivering excellence through a purposeful approach, ensuring every initiative, partnership, and innovation is aligned with our mission to foster personal growth, societal impact, and sustainable development.”

This commitment to quality has been further validated through the Malaysian Qualifications Agency’s (MQA) recent conferment of Self-Accreditation Status, endorsed by the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia — a distinction held by only 20 institutions nationwide. This recognition represents the Government’s highest trust in Taylor’s academic governance and quality assurance, empowering the University to accredit its own programmes and reinforcing global confidence in the quality and employability of its graduates.

Taylor’s emphasis on academic excellence and thought leadership is also reflected in the appointment of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, José Ramos-Horta, as an Honorary Adjunct Professor for its Bachelor in Philosophy, Politics and Economics (Honours) programme — a testament to the University’s growing stature as a hub for transformative education and global dialogue.

In addition, Taylor’s University continues to uphold an exceptional 99.5% graduate employment rate, as recorded by the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia in 2024, significantly surpassing the national average of 92.5%.

To learn more about Taylor’s University and its transformative initiatives, please visit the website.