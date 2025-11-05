Voice Agent Pioneer WIZ.AI Raises Tens of Millions in Series B to Scale Enterprise AGI Solution Globally

With industry-leading localisation and proven LLM applications, WIZ.AI is set to deepen its root in LLM application and expand its footprint in new emerging markets.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WIZ.AI, a Singapore-based AI company pioneering the enterprise application of large language models (LLMs) in Southeast Asia, today announced the successful closing of its Series B funding round, raising tens of millions of USD.

The round was led by SMBC Asia Rising Fund, the corporate venture capital arm of Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC). It saw participation from new strategic investors, including Beacon Venture Capital (the venture arm of Thailand’s Kasikorn Bank) and SMIC SG Holdings. Existing investors, including Singtel Innov8 (the venture arm of Singtel Group) and Granite Asia, also deepened their commitment, reaffirming their confidence in WIZ.AI’s technological leadership and market vision.

Pioneering Localised AI for the Enterprise

As one of the first to deploy enterprise GenAI and LLM solutions in Southeast Asia, WIZ.AI has set a new standard for intelligent customer engagement. The company’s platform is celebrated for its unmatched accuracy and natural conversational quality in complex local languages and dialects, delivering a superior customer experience that is both culturally nuanced and highly effective.

Designed for the rigours of large-scale enterprise demands, WIZ.AI’s solutions are built on a foundation of robust security and proven maturity. A key differentiator is the platform’s architecture, which provides clients with the agility for rapid scaling up or down—ensuring they can adapt swiftly to changing business needs in dynamic markets.

Growth, Innovation, and a Vision for the Future

Since its inception in 2019, WIZ.AI has demonstrated a consistent trajectory of robust growth, with revenue surging by over 100% in the most recent 2024-2025 period. This success is driven by its ability to deliver tangible business outcomes through AI.

“This funding is a powerful endorsement of our ‘local-first’ strategy and our role as a pioneer in applying LLMs to solve real-world business challenges in the region,” said Jianfeng Lu, Founder and CEO of WIZ.AI. “It will empower us to further enhance our platform‘s capabilities, in delivering even more secure, scalable, and human-like AI solutions, and in completing Wiz.AI’s AI Transformation Strategy for enterprises. Furthermore, we are excited to deepen our market penetration and expand into new frontiers like Latin America.”

Highlighting the strategic alignment, Keiji Matsunaga, General Manager of the Digital Strategy Department at SMBC, commented: “SMBC Group has positioned AI at the core of its business transformation strategy to reimagine customer experience. We believe WIZ.AI’s human-like voicebot solution—capable of adapting to diverse local languages, regional nuances, and accents—will serve as a critical enabler in accelerating our transformation across the APAC region.”

Beacon VC’s Managing Partner, Thanapong Na Ranong, expressed profound confidence in the startup‘s mission and technology. “We believe this solution has the potential to transform the economy,” stated Thanapong. “By shifting repetitive tasks, WIZ.AI is providing the workforce with the flexibility to upskill into more creative or critical roles. Crucially, the technology itself, while localized, is inherently scalable, designed to onboard clients in new sectors and geographies. Beacon VC sees this investment as more than just a financial opportunity; it‘s a chance to accelerate a paradigm shift in employment and economic output, positioning WIZ.AI as a critical enabler of the future of work.”

Sharan Makhija, Sr. Director of Investments at Singtel Innov8, commented, “WIZ.AI‘s human-like voice AI solutions have been adopted and have demonstrated good outcomes across a range of use cases within the Singtel Group. We look forward to continuing our journey with WIZ.AI”.

Fueling the Next Phase of Growth

The new funding will accelerate enhancements to WIZ.AI’s core AGI platform and support strategic expansion into new emerging markets. This investment will extend the company’s AI capabilities across a wider range of customer engagement scenarios.

Additionally, WIZ.AI will further develop its AI Partner Solutions, providing end-to-end AGI implementation services tailored for the Southeast Asian market. These solutions ensure seamless technology integration and measurable business outcomes for enterprises across the region.

About WIZ.AI

WIZ.AI is a leading voice agent company specialising in AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement. Our mission is to build leading AI products for emerging markets, empowering enterprises to operationalise AI safely, efficiently, and at scale. We help global businesses connect with customers more effectively by delivering the right message at the right time through the right channels, including telephony, chat, messaging, and email.

About SMBC Asia Rising Fund

SMBC Asia Rising Fund serves as the corporate venture capital arm of SMBC, one of the leading banks in Japan. Designed to accelerate business development and cultivate strategic partnerships, the fund invests in high-potential startups actively operating across the Asia-Pacific region. Through this initiative, SMBC Group seeks to enhance its business capabilities and deliver innovative solutions to clients by leveraging emerging technologies, collaborating with portfolio companies, and developing new business models and products.

About Beacon Venture Capital

Beacon Venture Capital was officially established in 2016 to serve as the venture capital arm of Kasikornbank PLC (SET: KBANK), a leading commercial bank in Thailand. Beacon VC focuses on strategic investments in early to growth-stage technology startups covering financial technology (FinTech), consumer internet, and enterprise technology. The current fund size is 255 million US dollars. Some of the startups in which the fund has invested include FlowAccount and Jitta in Thailand, as well as Nium in Singapore.

About SMIC SG Holdings

SMIC SG Holdings Pte. Ltd. is a 100% owned subsidiary of SM Investments Corporation and is an investment holding company for potential minority stakes in foreign companies.