Wildberries Pilots Drone Delivery for Online Orders

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2025 – Wildberries, a leading digital platform in Eurasia, has begun testing drone delivery of orders placed on its online marketplace. The first unmanned deliveries were successfully carried out from a Wildberries logistics center to one of its pickup points in St. Petersburg.

The advanced technology was tested with the support of the St. Petersburg Transport Committee, using a certified domestic unmanned aircraft system. The trials included a complex route featuring multiple landing points.

“We are continuously working to make the delivery process as fast and convenient as possible for our customers,” said Maxim Kim, Head of Wildberries’s Pickup Point Development Department. “Drone-assisted delivery is one of the innovations we are testing and believe in, particularly for hard-to-reach regions.”

Wildberries processes more than 20 million orders daily through its online marketplace. To enhance the speed and efficiency of order delivery, the company is actively expanding its logistics infrastructure across Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and other markets, while also piloting cutting-edge technologies.

Currently, more than 90% of Wildberries’s orders are delivered to pickup points, where customers can collect their purchases and return items on the spot. The company operates over 90,000 pickup points across eight countries, most of which are operated by local entrepreneurs under a franchise model. Some are located in remote areas – for instance, Wildberries recently opened a pickup point in a mountainous region of Tajikistan at an altitude of approximately 2,500 meters.

At its major warehouses, Wildberries employs automated ground vehicles (AGVs) to move storage racks and robotic systems equipped with suction-cup grippers to handle and sort products. These technologies accelerate order processing and free employees from physically demanding or repetitive tasks.

Wildberries also integrates artificial intelligence (AI) across its marketplace operations. AI systems assist customers in searching for products using images or voice queries, while sellers can leverage AI tools to quickly create product listings and incorporate AI-generated virtual models into their catalogs.

Hashtag: #Wildberries

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading digital platform operating in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, while also partnering with sellers in China and the UAE. Wildberries provides a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers, along with a developed logistics network spanning more than 135 facilities and more than 90,000 pickup points across its markets. As of 2025, Wildberries serves over 79 million customers.