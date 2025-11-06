2025 TÜV SÜD Retail & Consumer Products Summit – Exploring New Pathways for Sustainable Development in the Industry

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TÜV SÜD successfully hosted the “2025 Retail & Consumer Products Summit” at the headquarters building of the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC). The summit brought together industry experts and partners for in-depth exchanges on key topics including Carbon Management, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), Supply Chain Audit, Consumer Product Cybersecurity, and Consumer Product Batteries Safety and Regulatory Requirements. It aimed to assist enterprises in navigating the increasingly complex market dynamics and regulatory environment, jointly driving the industry towards a safer, higher-quality, and more sustainable future.



Mr. Dirk von Wahl, CEO of TÜV SÜD North Asia

At the opening of the summit, Mr. Dirk von Wahl, CEO of TÜV SÜD North Asia, delivered a welcome address and extended our sincere gratitude to our partners for their ongoing trust and support. He emphasized the importance of collaborative win-win partnerships during this critical period of industry transformation. “Faced with an evolving landscape characterized by rising consumer expectations, increasingly stringent regulations, and sustainability becoming a core issue, TÜV SÜD remains committed to leveraging our global network and professional expertise to help enterprises steadily address these challenges and jointly build a trustworthy future.” he stated.

Mr. Josef Bichler, Vice President of Global Operations Business Unit Consumer Product at TÜV SÜD, presented global service updates. He elaborated on the customer-centric “POWER 2030” strategy, designed to empower clients by expanding TÜV SÜD’s global network, driving digital innovation, and offering integrated sustainability services to navigate future challenges, ensuring product safety, compliance, and competitive advantage.

During the summit, TÜV SÜD’s experts shared cutting-edge insights on core industry challenges:

Mr. Solomon Zhou, Senior Expert, Sustainability, CPS, focused on carbon management, explaining strategies to accurately measure, manage, and reduce Scope 3 emissions within the retail value chain, and establishing reliable data systems to provide actionable pathways for companies to achieve their carbon targets.

Ms. Cynthia Xue, Technical Expert, ESG, analyzed how the EU's omnibus trend is reshaping business compliance, offering guidance on adjusting operations and strategies to maintain a competitive edge in the evolving European market.

Ms. Summer Xia, Section Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility Business Line, elaborated on practical methods for integrating sustainability into all stages of the supply chain – from sourcing and production to logistics – highlighting its multiple benefits in reducing operational risks, enhancing efficiency, and strengthening brand reputation.

Mr. Maxime Hernandez, Program Manager, Cybersecurity, Global Digital, addressed new cybersecurity regulations such as the EU's RED Delegated Act, explaining the profound impact on global product compliance standards and proposing strategies to meet emerging cybersecurity requirements.

Mr. Marco Frank, Technical Manager, Battery Business Division, emphasized the critical role of battery safety in product compliance and brand trust. He provided a systematic interpretation of essential safety standards, testing requirements, and market access strategies to help companies ensure the reliability of their battery-powered products.

TÜV SÜD established a high-value platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration within the retail and consumer products sector. Participants reached a consensus that in the current era defined by the convergence of green transformation and digitalization, mere compliance is no longer sufficient to address systemic challenges. They agreed that only through cross-sector collaboration, knowledge integration, and continuous innovation can the industry build a resilient, secure, and sustainable new ecosystem.

As a technical service partner with nearly 160 years of experience, TÜV SÜD will continue to leverage its global network and professional capabilities. Together with our partners across various sectors to translate insights into actions, collectively shaping a high-quality future for the retail and consumer products industry.

