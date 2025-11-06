AgroFresh Announces New AI-Powered Imaging and Orchard Analytics Partnerships with Aerobotics and Neolithics

Integration Reinforces FreshCloud as the Industry’s Most Connected Digital Quality Ecosystem

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., a global leader in post-harvest freshness solutions, continues to expand its FreshCloud™ digital ecosystem through two strategic global partnerships. Collaborations with Aerobotics, a leader in orchard and packhouse analytics, and Neolithics™, a pioneer in AI-powered quality inspection, position FreshCloud to be the most comprehensive digital produce quality and supply chain management platform in the fresh produce industry.

By aggregating real-time data from multiple sources, FreshCloud offers more options at each step in the fresh produce supply chain for digitally integrated, quality measurements. Building on its existing partnerships with sensor innovators Rubens Technologies, Strella, and Escavox, AgroFresh continues to expand its connected sensor platform for post-harvest management. This growing ecosystem empowers growers, packers and retailers to make faster, data-backed decisions to reduce waste, improve quality, and drive profit potential.

“AgroFresh is committed to building the most holistic and connected digital platform in fresh produce,” said Bradford Warner, AgroFresh Head of Digital Solutions. “By integrating partners like Aerobotics and Neolithics, FreshCloud now connects orchard-to-packhouse intelligence like never before.”

Accurate Yield Data with TrueFruit® by Aerobotics

AgroFresh’s partnership with Aerobotics integrates multiple TrueFruit® modules into FreshCloud™, delivering AI-powered orchard and packhouse intelligence. Using computer vision and AI analysis of smartphone imagery, Aerobotics enables growers to:

Measure fruit size, color, and quality accurately and objectively.

Improve harvest planning with accurate size forecasting, blemish detection, and color grading models.

Monitor quality with standardized measurements, from the orchard to the packhouse.

View yield data in one place for informed decisions that boost packouts by an average of 1-5%, providing more than 10 times return on investment for commercial customers.

“Aerobotics has always focused on empowering growers and packers with highly accurate yield,” said James Paterson, CEO of Aerobotics. “We are excited to partner with AgroFresh, as a key leader in our industry, to offer TrueFruit® to more customers and combine the power of our technology with FreshCloud™. Together, these solutions seamlessly extend insights from the orchard into the post-harvest stage, providing continuity of data and enhancing decisions across the value chain.”

Next-Generation Quality Control with Neolithics

With Neolithics integrated into AgroFresh’s FreshCloud, packers have access to a technology that delivers quality assurance to match the speed and scale of the modern packhouse, turning inspection into a source of confidence versus risk. Neolithics’ AI-powered imaging:

Provides high-throughput inspection, from one kilogram per minute for berries to over six tons per hour for avocados, scanning every piece for internal and external quality.

Measures key parameters such as brix, acidity, and dry matter, while detecting hidden internal and surface defects.

Completes this process without destroying a single piece of fruit, all above 90% accuracy.

“We want to enable customers to protect their produce through high-volume, non-destructive quality inspections by reducing waste and creating greater transparency from field to shelf,” said Kate Murray, CEO of Neolithics. “We’re excited to integrate with AgroFresh and their FreshCloud ecosystem to realize our shared vision for a more sustainable, transparent food chain.”

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh is a global leader in post-harvest quality and freshness solutions, dedicated to enhancing the quality and extending the shelf-life of fresh produce while reducing food loss and waste. With over 40 years of innovation, AgroFresh addresses supply chain challenges from all angles, offering a full suite of integrated storage, packing line, and digital solutions. AgroFresh empowers growers, packers, and retailers to deliver fresh, quality, and sustainable produce from harvest to home. Learn more at www.agrofresh.com.

About Aerobotics

Powered by Aerobotics’ industry-leading computer vision, TrueFruit® is a comprehensive suite of AI tools to help fruit companies better measure and estimate their yield. TrueFruit® uses smartphone imagery and machine learning to accurately size and grade fruit, providing precise and objective measurements to aid forecasting and estimation. TrueFruit® is used by leading fruit companies worldwide, helping improve packouts and enhance returns. Learn more at aerobotics.com.

About Neolithics

Neolithics™ is an AI agri-tech company leveraging advanced food science and optical sensing technology to revolutionize fresh produce inspection. Named for the Neolithic period, the dawn of agriculture, Neolithics brings that same spirit of transformation to modern food systems. Its flagship technology, in use by Neolithics Light devices, uses AI and optical sensors to deliver fast, accurate, and non-destructive quality analysis in real time, helping reduce food waste, ensure food safety, and improve efficiency across production environments. Learn more at www.neolithics.ai.