Beko Day 2025: Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the UN Sustainable Development Goals with Collective Action and Global Unity

ISTANBUL, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Beko, a global leader in home appliances celebrated Beko Day with a powerful event of inclusion, and sustainability uniting over 50 thousand employees from 50 countries under one shared purpose: celebrating the tenth anniversary of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and advancing collective action toward them.



Zeynep Özbil, Beko Chief Global Communications Executive Director

With sustainability embedded into every decision, from product design to operations and corporate governance, this event is another example of the central role sustainability plays in Beko’s corporate culture. Active participation across regions ensured Beko Day brought together internal and external speakers to inspire action, highlight progress, and reinforce Beko’s ongoing commitment to its vision: ‘Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.’

“The SDGs represent a shared roadmap for a better future,” said Zeynep Özbil, Global Communications Executive Director of Beko. “Through action-oriented initiatives like Beko Day, we ensure this roadmap goes beyond a strategy and becomes a part of our corporate culture. The incredible participation across 50 countries sends a clear message: By connecting our employees directly to the SDGs, we ensure Beko’s sustainability story is authentic and anchored in real impact. These kinds of collective actions are at the heart of creating a powerful shared purpose, which is the true driver of meaningful employee engagement.”

A Global Gathering of Ideas and Inspiration

Following opening remarks by Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Beko, the programme continued with four impactful sessions designed to spark reflection and drive action. Speakers explored how to move from promise to practice in achieving the 2030 Goals, reflected on three decades of change in sustainability and what lies ahead, highlighted how Beko’s technologies contribute to advancing the SDGs, and discussed how sustainability is embedded in everything the company does.

These sessions showcased how sustainability at Beko extends far beyond technology; embracing collaboration, responsibility, and shared value creation across all functions. Employees and leaders alike shared insights on collective progress toward the 2030 Agenda and Beko’s evolving role as a responsible industry leader.

Local Actions Creating Global Impact

Beko Day activated local communities worldwide, as teams from Türkiye to the UK, Pakistan to Poland turned their chosen SDG focus areas into creative, purpose-driven initiatives.

In Türkiye, employees organised a lively Swap Day, exchanging toys, stationery, and decorative items in support of SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and also built birdhouses to promote local biodiversity in line with SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities. In the UK, a bake sale raised funds and awareness for cancer support, contributing to SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being, while also supporting SDG 2: Zero Hunger through its charitable donations. In Singapore and Poland, teams held movement and stretching sessions that encouraged well-being, aligned with SDG 3. Meanwhile, in Thailand employees celebrated SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation through their “Save Tissue, Save the Earth” campaign, displaying awareness posters and encouraging mindful resource use in the workplace.

These were just a few examples of the many creative and purpose-driven initiatives that took place across Beko’s global network each demonstrating how small, local actions can collectively create a lasting global impact.

Participation, Creativity, and Engagement

Employee creativity and collaboration were at the heart of the celebrations. Colleagues across the world joined the Global Beko Day Quiz, exploring sustainability goals and initiatives in an engaging, interactive way. The Slogan Contest further inspired imaginative ideas, with winning entries capturing the spirit of equality, innovation, and sustainable living and these winning slogans will go on to contribute to Beko’s sustainability narrative in future communications.

Across a shared digital platform, teams from 50 countries exchanged reflections, photos, and ideas turning the day into a true celebration of connection, belonging, and creativity that defines the Beko culture while bringing the SDGs to life in a meaningful way.

A Shared Purpose for a Better Future

Teams across the world transformed shared purpose into tangible engagement; listening, learning, and reconnecting in the spirit of unity. The day stood as a testament to Beko’s belief that small actions, when multiplied globally, create a lasting difference.

ABOUT BEKO

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of over 50,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions—including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.6 billion Euros in 2024. Beko’s 28 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 4,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the sixth consecutive year (based on the results dated 22 November 2024) and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eighth consecutive year.** The company has been recognized as the 17th most sustainable company on TIME Magazine and Statista’s 2025 list of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies. Beko’s vision is “Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide”.

www.bekocorporate.com

* Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

** The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.Ş., a parent company of Beko.



Beko Day Poland



Beko Day Istanbul