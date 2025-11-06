Dato’ Sri Aliff Syukri & Bella Astillah Lead Shopee 11.11 Big Sale with Daily Superstar Livestreams, Lagi Murah Deals, and Free Shipping

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 November 2025 –The Shopee 11.11 Big Sale is officially here, bringing Malaysians closer to their favourite celebrities throughwhere a line-up of superstar hosts will showcase top brands and exclusive deals daily fromtountilGet ready to scoreenjoyandthroughout the sale.

Shop with Bella Astillah and Dato’ Sri Aliff Syukri

As Shopee 11.11 Big Sale Brand Ambassadors, Bella Astillah and Dato’ Sri Aliff Syukri are bringing excitement to shoppers in two big ways this year.

Shopee Live Appearances and Exclusive Products

Bella Astillah brings her signature charm to Shopee with the launch of her first official store, Baellova. Catch her on Shopee Live this 6 November to grab her viral 3-in-1 lipstick at a special price of RM27. Meanwhile, Dato’ Sri Aliff Syukri turns up the glamour with his new Sallywhoo handbag collection, featuring four stylish designs, with two launching exclusively on Shopee Live this 10 November. Catch the two stars in a joint livestream on 11 November, from 12PM – 2PM, on Shopee Live for more exciting deals and entertainment.

Shopee Farm and Tap & Win Giveaways

Malaysians can join the fun through Shopee Farm and Tap & Win. Stand a chance to be one of 25 daily winners to receive 500 packs of Dato’ Sri Aliff Syukri’s famous Jeruk Mangga by planting mango seeds on Shopee Farm. Fans can also try their luck to meet Bella Astillah in person and take home a brand-new Huawei phone through Tap & Win by 21 November.

Check out what else is in store during the 11.11 Big Sale:

Daily Superstar Livestreams

From now until 11 November, Shopee will host Daily Superstar Livestreams featuring popular hosts like Khairul Aming, Jojo Ghazali, and Bella Khann, bringing Lagi Murah deals up to 50% off and exclusive live vouchers, stackable at checkout. Don’t miss Khairul Aming’s special livestream on 10 November at 8PM, followed by the ultimate 12-hour Livestream Marathon on 11 November, starring brand ambassadors Bella Astillah and Dato’ Sri Aliff Syukri! Visit https://shopee.com.my/m/shopee-live-superstars to see the full line-up of superstar streamers.

Shopee Lagi Murah 50% Off Daily

Enjoy 50% Off Lagi Murah Deals daily on top brands like Shahida D’Herbs, TTRacing, and Russell Taylors, and bring those long-awaited favourites home today.

Free Shipping No Minimum Spend

Enjoy Free Shipping with No Minimum Spend every day, with bonus vouchers up for grabs on 11 November, and choose Buyer-Self Collect for a faster, more convenient pickup experience.

Shopee X Proton Giveaway

Shopee has partnered with Proton in an exclusive collaboration to showcase the All-New Saga on Shopee, by rewarding two lucky winners who will win one unit of Malaysia’s new iconic sedan each. The winners will be announced at the end of November across Shopee’s official social media pages.

Developed on Proton’s new Advanced Modular Architecture platform, the All-New Saga features a refined 1.5L i-GT engine with advanced safety and intelligent connectivity upgrades — including Level one ADAS, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a striking new design inspired by Malaysia’s cultural identity.

Join the fun and stand a chance to win in two ways:

ICON Hunt

From 5 to 14 November, shoppers can take part in the ICON Hunt. To join, spot the All-New Saga featuring Shopee 11.11-themed car designs, which will be driven around Klang Valley. Snap a fun photo or video and post it on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok. Include the hashtags #ICONHunt, #AllNewSaga, #ShopeeMY1111, tag @shopee_my and @ProtonCarsOfficial, and make sure the post stays public for at least 2 weeks after the campaign ends. One post counts as one entry; the most creative and original post and caption will drive away with the brand new car.

SPayLater Shopee Mission

Shoppers can also participate in the Proton x SPayLater Shopee Mission from now until 14 November. Simply activate SPayLater and complete the Shopee Missions to earn points and acquire a golden ticket! The Golden Ticket holder with the most points will be eligible to win the All-New Saga!

From Click to ICONic Drive

Want to take the All-New Saga for a spin? Register on the Shopee From Click to ICONic Drive campaign page from 3 to 27 November, then complete a test drive at any Proton 3S or 4S outlet from 28 November to 14 December. The first 2,000 qualified participants will receive a Shopee app notification and a RM50 Voucher automatically credited to their account within a month upon receiving the notification.

11.11 Only Promotions

The excitement peaks on 11 November with exclusive promotions available for one day only. Grab RM11 Knockout Deals and bonus voucher drops throughout the day for extra savings. Shoppers can also look forward to the RM1,111 Knockout Vouchers and 11.11 Super Deals for even bigger discounts on those high-ticket orders. Keep stacking those savings with Free Shipping Vouchers, Shopee Video and Live offers, Lagi Murah deals, and shop vouchers for unbeatable value this 11.11 Big Sale.

