FinTechSpace Marks Seventh Participation at SFF 2025 with Record-High Delegation Unveils “FinTech Brews & Breakthroughs” — a Tea-Themed Matchmaking Session Connecting Global FinTech Partners

TAIPEI, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Guided by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) and established by the Taiwan Financial Services Roundtable (TFSR), FinTechSpace — Taiwan’s first one-stop FinTech innovation and acceleration hub — will lead its seventh delegation to the world’s largest FinTech event, the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF 2025), taking place November 12–14.

Marking its largest presence yet, FinTechSpace will lead nearly 100 delegates from Taiwan’s FinTech ecosystem and establish the Taiwan Pavilion (Booth 5C33). Throughout the three-day event, the Pavilion will feature speeches, forums, international startup showcases, and a uniquely curated “FinTech Brews & Breakthroughs” one-on-one matchmaking series – blending Taiwan’s cultural flair with global business connections. The Pavilion aims to spotlight Taiwan’s integrated innovation capabilities and global connectivity. Registration for stage sessions and tea matchmaking events is available here.

Tea Matchmaking × Themed Spotlights: Brewing International Collaboration Over Tea

Debuting this year, the Taiwan Pavilion’s “FinTech Brews & Breakthroughs” networking series invites international financial institutions, investors, and media to “connect over tea” and experience Taiwan’s fintech creativity in an immersive, tea-inspired setting. Focusing on payments, insurance, virtual assets, RegTech, and enterprise solutions, the program aims to deepen global engagement and foster long-term partnerships.

Throughout the three-day exhibition, the Taiwan Pavilion will host three international forums, 16 innovation showcases, and more than 20 one-on-one matchmaking sessions, bringing together global partners, government agencies, and industry leaders to exchange market insights and explore emerging trends. Highlights include:

UK–Taiwan FinTech Exchange Forum: First-ever co-host with the British Office Taipei, exploring digital transformation and cloud innovation, fostering practical collaboration between UK and Taiwan FinTech companies. FinTechSpace Keynote Speech: Focusing on innovation in virtual assets and RegTech, FinTechSpace will outline Taiwan’s national approach to real-world assets (RWA). As the FSC’s draft Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) Act advances and the supervisory framework takes shape, industry stakeholders are validating technical feasibility through proof-of-concept programs. With Taiwan’s strong investment climate and deep talent pool, FinTechSpace looks forward to engaging SFF partners to witness—and participate in—the growth and innovation of Taiwan’s virtual-asset ecosystem.

FinTechSpace: Strengthening Cross-Border Collaboration and Showcasing Taiwan’s Innovation Power

FinTechSpace highlighted that Taiwan’s fintech industry has evolved from its early focus on payments and regulatory technology（RegTech）to embrace emerging fields such as artificial intelligence（AI）and virtual assets. Looking ahead to the next decade, cross-border regulatory alignment, data privacy and cybersecurity, sustainable finance, and the responsible AI application in financial services will be the key drivers shaping the industry’s continued evolution.

As the Singapore FinTech Festival marks its 10th anniversary, Taiwan’s fintech delegation returns to this global stage to demonstrate the depth, creativity, and resilience of Taiwan’s financial innovation. Through collaboration and shared vision, FinTechSpace aims to strengthen international ties and drive forward a more open, intelligent, and sustainable era of fintech innovation.

The detailed agenda and speaker information are being released on the official website. Join the event / schedule a meeting: https://tally.so/r/n0Nkx0

2025 Exhibiting Teams and Services

FinTechSpace Type Company Name Company Profile InsurTech ActuaViz Co., Ltd. ActuaViz is a FinTech startup building AI-ready infrastructure for life insurance product design. We transform dense actuarial data—from regulatory PDFs to pricing models—into structured, machine-readable formulas. Our tools power instant product comparisons, explainable pricing, and AI assistants that actually understand insurance logic. ActuaViz combines actuarial science with cutting-edge visualization tech to make insurance products easier to build, explain, and sell. AI is only as good as the data it learns from—and only ActuaViz brings actuarial intelligence to the table. Enterprise Solutions AIFT Enterprise Vulcan is Asia’s leading GenAI safety, security and compliance platform. From AI-powered red teaming (Vulcan Attack) to real-time monitoring & defense (Vulcan Protect), we enable responsible and secure GenAI adoption at enterprise scale. Footprint-AI FootprintAI specializes in streamlined AI solutions that help enterprises overcome key barriers to AI adoption, such as underutilized computational resources and data privacy constraints. Its flagship solution, Kafeido, is deployed across smart city infrastructure, financial and educational institutions, as well as clients in the internet and manufacturing sectors. IHH Co., Ltd IHH is committed to providing cost-effective and information-secure solutions for enterprises that need to create commercial value via audio and video capabilities. Its arctos video system integrates various AI tools for applications such as identity verification, electronic signatures, automatic recording, speech to text, and case report generation. It has already been adopted by multiple enterprises, obtained ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications, and received several government-issued awards. LIGHT MOMENTUM TECHNOLOGY Corp. LIGHT MOMENTUM TECHNOLOGY (LMT) specializes in customized IC design and AI system integration. In fintech, they have partnered with several Taiwanese securities firms and banks, delivering ultra-low-latency FPGA-based high-speed computing platforms and high-frequency trading servers to enhance efficiency and stability. Our services cover the complete spectrum, from SiP design, digital/analog circuits, and RISC-V/8051 platforms to algorithm development and signal-processing modules, ensuring seamless integration. Payment DotDot Global Inc. DOTDOT Global Inc. delivers ready-to-deploy digital solutions for the F&B industry, including online ordering, delivery integration, CRM, and digital payments. Founded in 2019 and the first in Taiwan to launch QR code ordering, DOTDOT now supports over 20,000 F&B operators with a one-stop platform. It is expanding into Japan through strategic partnerships and localized innovation to drive digital transformation in food service. Taiwan INSTO Technologies Co., Ltd. INSTO is a software-only mobile POS platform that lets individuals and small businesses accept credit card payments using only their smartphones. No hardware, no monthly fees – just fast, secure acceptance via INSTO Tap. INSTO partners with trusted financial institutions, including Fubon Bank in Taiwan and US Bank in the U.S., to provide fully compliant acquiring services. In 2025, INSTO won the FINOPITCH Mastercard Award in Tokyo. RegTech HiTRUST Incorporated HiTRUST is a leading company of digital banking and fintech solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of products ranging from digital banking systems to payment gateways, EMV 3DS authentication, and advanced cybersecurity systems. HiTRUST places a strong emphasis on AI-driven fraud detection and FIDO2 passwordless authentication, helping businesses effectively combat cyber threats. With a global footprint across Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and North America, HiTRUST partners with major enterprises to drive innovation in digital finance and payment security. ThinkCloud Technology Co., Ltd ThinkCloud specializes in digital identity verification and e-signature technologies. Its core product, SelfieSign, is a video-based e-signature platform that records facial image, voice, and signature simultaneously to ensure authenticity and prevent fraud. Integrated with FaceOTP, the platform uses facial recognition and advanced liveness detection to verify that the signer is a real, present person—effectively stopping impersonation and identity theft. TOPPAN Security Co., Ltd TOPPAN Security Co., Ltd is a software company who develops and provides banking level digital authentication products. Our ambition is to enable the password-less user experience and help our customers to manage digital identity security. We have served users in digital banking, e-payment, lending platform and insurance platforms with multi-factor authentication (MFA) via mobile app or web-based service in Asia and Africa market. Integration Platform On-us Co., Ltd. On-us is a global B2B2C Smart E-Voucher Platform leveraging FinTech and behavioral AI to empower personalized incentives and maximize consumer engagement. Through omni-channel APIs and data-driven campaigns, it helps businesses to deepen customer relationships while maximizing ROI. Its platform supports financial services providers, people management teams, blue-chip property developers, non-profit organizations, FMCG and SMEs, driving sustainable sales success.

FINNOVATION HUB Type Company Name Company Profile Payment Cherri Tech, Inc. TapPay is a leading FinTech company based in Taiwan and Tokyo, providing full-stack payment solutions for online and offline businesses. With strong acquiring capabilities in Asia, TapPay supports global merchants with seamless credit card, local payment, and mobile wallet integrations. Cybersecurity CyCatena Technology CyCatena Technology specializes in Web3 digital asset custody infrastructure, serving banks and large enterprises. CyCatena Vault offers comprehensive audit trails, granular access controls, and real-time transaction monitoring. It integrates seamlessly with core banking systems, supports both on-premise and private cloud deployments, and enables secure management of stablecoins and tokenized Real-World Assets (RWA). RegTech Eureka FinTech TW Limited Eureka FinTech TW Limited aims to be a pioneer in providing innovative KYC information including supply-chain information, AML and Compliance solutions to manufacturers and financial institutions across Asia via its comprehensive financial services platform and bespoke consulting services. Eureka Fintech’s comprehensive financial services platform integrates into one single platform big data, private data vendor databases and banks’ internal data by utilizing AI and graph technologies. ESG Sustaihub INC. Sustaihub is an ESG intelligence company that leverages AI and SaaS technologies to provide the most comprehensive ESG digital transformation solutions. It has developed ESG digital platforms such as the Syber Sustainability Management System and GHG Carbon Inventory Tool, helping enterprises meet international ESG regulatory requirements with minimal time and manpower. To date, Sustaihub’s solutions have been adopted across 20 different industries. Enterprise Solutions Ubestream Inc. Ubestream focuses on AI voice and semantic processing technology and can also provide AIaaS cloud services, edge AI software and hardware integration, and chip-embedded AI. “AIspeakin” is a simultaneous translation agent that supports real-time translation of two-way conversations in many languages. It has been widely used in commercial occasions such as exhibition negotiation and consultation translation, forum speech real-time translation, etc. Ubestream can provide AIspeakin subscription-based AIaaS public cloud, turn-key solutions for enterprise private cloud, public-private hybrid cloud architecture, on-premises with AI hardware and software integration machine and other custom applications.

About FinTechSpace

Established in 2018, FinTechSpace is Taiwan’s first one-stop fintech innovation acceleration hub. Guided by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) and initiated by the Taiwan Financial Services Roundtable (TFSR), the program is operated by the Institute for Information Industry (III). FinTechSpace is dedicated to creating a co-creation ecosystem that fosters FinTech development by integrating physical space, mentorship, and technical resources. It aims to drive FinTech innovation in Taiwan and promote international collaboration. For more information, please visit: www.fintechspace.com.tw.