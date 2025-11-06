JIN-ASAKUSA Debuts New Course: Sushi x Samurai x Entertainment Experience

OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Prex Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Osaka), which operates the highly-rated JIN-ASAKUSA restaurant, has announced the launch of a new course and a limited-time discount. JIN-ASAKUSA, an immersive entertainment restaurant in Tokyo, boasts an exceptional 4.9 Google Review score and is renowned for its unique concept fusing traditional Japanese “Sushi,” the historical element of the “Samurai,” and the fun of “Games.” It has become an unforgettable memory for international tourists.

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/DM2ZsHAx1Jk/

Immersive Experience

The restaurant offers a hands-on experience in an extraordinary interior designed to simulate a time slip into the Sengoku (Warring States) period, complete with katanas (Japanese Swords), yoroi (armor), and flags. Guests can wear Samurai costumes while engaging in educational content about Japanese food culture and sushi preparation.

Entertainment highlights include

-Hands-on Sushi Making: The opportunity to enjoy the true thrill of making authentic sushi.

-Competitive Content: Food battles featuring blind tasting quizzes of luxurious ingredients like Kobe beef, crab, salmon roe (ikura), and caviar.

-Performances: A powerful “Japanese Sword Sushi Roll Performance” and a “Dashi Roll Omelet (Dashimaki) Demonstration” by the chef.

-Social Media Appeal: The creation of the visually appealing “Sushi Donut.”

Video1: https://videos.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108747/202510287915/_prw_PM1fl_w9T3mQS5.mp4

Video2: https://videos.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108747/202510287915/_prw_PM2fl_Ttg73Zg4.mp4

Video3: https://videos.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108747/202510287915/_prw_PM3fl_9DDY4hrb.mp4

Video4: https://videos.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108747/202510287915/_prw_PM4fl_0e2APO59.mp4

New courses and special limited-time discount

A new course, the “Sushi Experience Tour: Learn 3 Types of Sushi from a Master,” was introduced on September 16, 2025. To mark the launch, JIN-ASAKUSA is offering a special discount — the first since the restaurant opened — on the courses below until December 10, 2025.

Course Name: (NEW) 3 Types of Sushi Experience Tour

Description: An “All-in-One” visually enjoyable course combining authentic techniques with unique, photogenic novelty sushi.

Regular Price: JPY 11,500

Special Price: JPY 8,740 (available time: 1:30 PM), JPY 5,700 (available time: 4:30 PM)

Course Name: SHOGUN Challenge Tour Course

Description: A story-driven course to become a Shogun through two parts: Sushi Making and a Sushi Food Battle.

Regular Price: JPY 18,000

Special Price: JPY 13,680 (available time: 11:00 AM/6:30 PM)

Restaurant details: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202510287915-O1-Le5Y3Gg6.pdf

Reservations: https://www.tablecheck.com/ja/shops/jin-asakusa/reserve

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jinasakusa/

About Prex Corporation

Osaka-based, est. 1996

CEO: Tatsuya Minato

Website: http://prex.co.jp/company/

The company welcomes media coverage and interviews for JIN-ASAKUSA, a unique sushi restaurant that receives great guest reviews.

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202510287915?p=images