Mrrjestic Tyres Launches Mobile Tyre Service to Enhance Safety and Convenience for Singapore Drivers

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 November 2025 – Mrrjestic Tyres has announced the launch of its new mobile tyre service, bringing on-site tyre inspection, repair, and replacement directly to drivers across Singapore. The initiative aims to make professional tyre support faster, safer, and more accessible, reducing downtime for motorists and improving overall road safety.

“With more drivers choosing affordable tyre options, we see the need to make safety checks and replacements more accessible,” said Sean Lim, Manager at Mrrjestic Tyres. “Our mobile service allows us to reach customers wherever they are, whether they’re stranded with a flat tyre or want a full replacement done on-site.”

What the Mobile Tyre Service Delivers

The new mobile tyre service from Mrrjestic Tyres is designed to provide the same level of professional care as an in-workshop visit, but with the added convenience of mobility.

The service vehicle is fully equipped with tyre-changing machinery and quality assurance systems that enable technicians to handle most tyre-related issues on the spot. “Our technicians carry the same inspection tools and follow the same procedures as we do in our main facility,” Lim explained. “We want customers to have full confidence that whether they visit us or we come to them, the standard of service remains equally high.”

Motorists can call for assistance if they experience a puncture, need a tyre replacement, or wish to have their tyres inspected for safety concerns.

By offering roadside and on-location services, Mrrjestic Tyres aims to greatly reduce the response time for tyre emergencies. “Our goal is to take the hassle out of tyre maintenance,” added Lim. “Instead of drivers having to find a workshop or tow their vehicle, we bring the expertise and equipment straight to them.”

Raising Safety Standards

Mrrjestic Tyres maintains strict inspection procedures for all tyres sold and installed through its services. This includes second-hand tyres. Each tyre is checked for tread depth, sidewall integrity, and age, ensuring it meets road safety standards before fitting. The mobile team follows the same procedures, maintaining consistency across all customer touchpoints.

Tyres in Singapore degrade faster under high temperatures and stop-start driving conditions, yet many motorists delay replacements due to time or cost. The new mobile service aims to reduce these risks by giving drivers access to immediate, professional help when tyre issues strike.

A Growing Market for Used Tyres

As vehicle costs rise, more Singaporeans are turning to secondhand tyres to save money. Mrrjestic Tyres acknowledges this shift and continues to apply strict quality control for all resold tyres, ensuring affordability does not come at the expense of safety.

Through its new mobile service, the company aims to support this growing market responsibly, helping drivers make safer choices wherever they are.

About Mrrjestic Tyres

Mrrjestic Tyres is one of Singapore’s leading tyre specialists, offering a comprehensive range of new and secondhand tyres and rims, as well as related services such as installation and maintenance. With 30 years of experience in the wholesale market for secondhand tyres, Mrrjestic Tyres has become a trusted name for tyre imports and exports to Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Japan, Nigeria, Australia, and more.

Additionally, the company maintains ex-stock availability of OEM-specified tyres from leading brands such as Dunlop, Bridgestone, Michelin, and more. With its combination of stringent quality assurance, competitive pricing, professional fitting, and extensive aftercare, Mrrjestic Tyres has been successfully following through on its mission to deliver safe, reliable, and affordable tyre solutions to the driving public.

