Nasdaq-Listed Metalpha and Pioneering Investment Group Avenir Group Forge Alliance to Shape Future of Digital Assets

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (Nasdaq: MATH) (“Metalpha” or the “Company”), a global leading provider of blockchain and trading technology solutions, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Avenir Group, the strategic investor of the Company and a pioneering force in digital asset landscape. Avenir Group stands as Asia’s largest institutional Bitcoin ETF holders and a global leader in integrating traditional finance with digital assets, driving innovation across a comprehensive financial ecosystem.

The strategic partnership establishes a framework for collaborative advancements in critical areas of the digital asset domains, including digital asset management technology solutions and systems—such as structured digital solutions—as well as digital asset trading and hedging infrastructures, liquidity solutions, and other related areas. The partnership is designed to combine Metalpha’s advanced technology capabilities with Avenir Group’s leading market presence and expertise to accelerate innovation and development in the digital asset ecosystem.

“We are excited to elevate our partnership with Avenir Group, a visionary leader at the intersection of traditional and digital finance,” said Mr. Adrian Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Metalpha. “This agreement underscores our shared vision to redefine the digital asset landscape through technological excellence. By uniting Metalpha’s cutting-edge solutions with Avenir Group’s unparalleled market access, we are poised to deliver next-generation infrastructure that will empower institutional adoption and drive sustainable growth across the industry.”

“We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Metalpha through this MOU, combining our strengths to drive innovations in digital asset solutions,” said Jacob Zhong, Managing Partner at Avenir Group. “Avenir Group is committed to bridging traditional finance and blockchain technology through investment and incubation. This partnership will empower us to deliver greater efficiency, enhanced liquidity, and accelerated growth in the digital economy, positioning both organizations at the forefront of industry transformation.”

This strategic partnership highlights Metalpha’s leadership in providing innovative blockchain solutions, enabling the Company to expand its offerings in digital asset management and trading infrastructures. By aligning with Avenir Group’s expertise in assets management and trading and financial service platforms, Metalpha is well-positioned to provide enhanced, customized tools for institutional clients, fostering greater efficiency, risk management, and market adoption in the rapidly evolving digital assets space.

About Metalpha

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MATH) is a global leading provider of blockchain and trading technology solutions. With extensive blockchain and traditional fintech expertise, we are dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art technological solutions, including digital asset related management systems, hedging infrastructures, liquidity solutions and institutional grade architectures. We offer highly customized, one-stop solutions to help our customers grow their businesses and are committed to strengthening our position as one of the largest gateways to digital assets in Asia.

About Avenir Group

Avenir Group is a pioneering investment group dedicated to the strategic integration of traditional finance and digital assets, driving innovation to build a leading financial ecosystem and infrastructure. Through an integrated framework of Investment, Incubation, and Operations, the group focuses on digital asset management, trading and financial service platforms, PayFi infrastructure, and Real World Assets (RWA). As Asia’s largest institutional Bitcoin ETF holder, Avenir Group leads the regional market. With proven financial expertise and industry-leading capabilities, the group establishes its role as a global hub advancing capital mobility and strategic partnerships. Our key sub-brands include DeepTrading (High-Frequency Quantitative Trading) and Avenir Foundation (Technology Education and Innovation). Learn more: https://avenirx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Metalpha’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Betty Zhang

betty.zhang@metalpha.finance