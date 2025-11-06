NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Evommune & Aeromexico Begin Trading

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 6th

Stocks are little changed Thursday morning after they rebounded on Wednesday, lifted by a surge in AI-related names. This included NYSE-listed Oracle, which ended the day up nearly 1%.

Evommune will go public on the NYSE today. The biotech priced at $16 a share after raising $150 million . The company specializes in treating chronic inflammatory diseases such as Eczema and Hives.

a share after raising . The company specializes in treating chronic inflammatory diseases such as Eczema and Hives. Grupo Aeromexico will also celebrate its IPO today. The IPO priced at $19 a share after raising $223 million . The Mexico -based airline provides service that connects Mexico with the rest of the world.

a share after raising . The -based airline provides service that connects with the rest of the world. NYSE-listed Altice USA will change its name to Optimum Communications beginning tomorrow. The company will also change its ticker symbol to OPTU beginning on Wednesday, November 19th .

Opening Bell

Evommune (NYSE: EVMN) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) marks its 90th anniversary of founding

