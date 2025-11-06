oToBrite Wins Dual Honors at CES 2026 Innovation Awards and Taiwan Excellence Awards 2026 — Expanding Global Markets with Vision-AI Technology

HSINCHU, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vision-AI specialist oToBrite has received dual recognition on both international and national stages, earning the CES 2026 Innovation Awards and the Taiwan Excellence Award 2026 for its groundbreaking Vision-AI technologies.



oToBrite Wins Dual Honors at CES 2026 Innovation Awards and Taiwan Excellence Awards 2026

The SafeZone – Anti-Pinch Vision-AI Sensing System for Bus Doors, winner of the CES 2026 Innovation Awards, enhances passenger safety by accurately detecting people near bus doors — even in crowded environments, when passengers carry umbrellas, or when parts of the human body are obscured — to prevent door-closing injuries. SafeZone is the first AI-powered vision system specifically designed to enhance bus door safety, marking a major advancement in public transportation protection.

In overseas markets such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Canada, bus door injuries remain frequent. SafeZone’s intelligent protection features have drawn significant international attention, and both domestic and overseas vehicle manufacturers have engaged with oToBrite for potential collaboration and adoption.

At the same time, the oToSLAM – Multi-Camera Vision-AI Positioning System for Autonomous Navigation, winner of the Taiwan Excellence Award 2026, integrates multi-camera fusion with AI SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) technology to achieve 360° high-precision mapping and 1 cm localization accuracy. The system operates reliably in both indoor and outdoor environments, providing a high-efficiency, low-cost, and scalable autonomous navigation solution for unmanned vehicles and robots.

Both award-winning products are powered by oToBrite’s proprietary Vision-AI perception technology, underscoring the company’s leadership in next-generation intelligent mobility and autonomous robotics. oToBrite emphasized that Vision-AI has become a core sensing technology for future vehicles and robots, and these dual honors reaffirm the company’s innovation, reliability, and global competitiveness.

For further information, please visit oToBrite’s website: https://www.otobrite.com/.