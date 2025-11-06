The Adecco Group announces new chief financial officer

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

ZURICH, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Adecco Group (SIX: ADEN), today announces the appointment of Valentina Ficaio as chief financial officer (CFO) and member of the executive committee, from January 1, 2026. She will succeed Coram Williams who has decided to step down and will assume the role of CFO for a company in the automotive sector in Germany in the New Year. Coram joined the Adecco Group in 2020.



Valentina, who is Italian, joined the Adecco Group as CFO Iberia in 2019 and then became regional CFO for Southern and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Northern Africa. She is now group senior vice president finance, leading financial planning, controllership and strategy. Prior to joining the Adecco Group, Valentina held CFO roles in the automotive industry and automotive financing and banking. She has a business and managerial economics degree from Luiss Guido Carli University, Rome.

Denis Machuel, CEO of the Adecco Group, commented: “Valentina has deep knowledge of our business, people and customers as well as very strong financial and strategic acumen. I congratulate her on her appointment and look forward to our collaboration as she builds on the strong foundations she and the team have developed in recent years. She will play a key role in shaping the next phase of our journey, ensuring long term value creation for our stakeholders.”

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work alongside Coram. He has guided us through a period of significant transformation, and we warmly thank him for his outstanding contribution. We wish him all the best as he assumes a role that connects to his deep passion for cars.”

Coram said: “After 5 years with the group, I have decided to step down to return to my roots in the automotive sector, closer to family in my adopted home of Germany. It has been a privilege to be the CFO of this great company and I am proud of the transformation that I have been a part of. I’d like to thank the Board of Directors, executive committee and the talented teams around the world for their support during my tenure. Valentina is the ideal candidate for the role; I know that she will help drive the group forward.”

Valentina added: “It is an honour to take on this role in a company that I love. What we do really matters – making a positive impact on the lives of millions of people everyday. Having been part of Coram’s leadership team in the last years, I look forward to the continued collaboration with a strong team, as we continue to transform in line with accelerated market developments.

“I look forward to working with Denis and the executive committee to ensure that we continue to build a company where our people can thrive and we secure profitable growth and create shareholder value as we continue to innovate in a changing world of work.”

