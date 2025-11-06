The AI Era Edge Hardware Revolution: Lens Technology’s Vision and Execution“ at the GF Securities 2025 Global Investment Forum and Closed-Door Session for Premium Listed Companies. Chairwoman Ms. Zhou Qunfei personally articulated the trillion-dollar hardware transformation driven by AI’s shift from cloud to edge and formally launched the “Three-Year Business Plan,” affirming the company’s resolve to harness three decades of materials science and precision-manufacturing excellence to secure global leadership in AI edge hardware. HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 November 2025 – Lens Technology Co., Ltd. (6613.HK / 300433.SZ) today presented a keynote address titled “at the GF Securities 2025 Global Investment Forum and Closed-Door Session for Premium Listed Companies. Chairwoman Ms. Zhou Qunfei personally articulated the trillion-dollar hardware transformation driven by AI’s shift from cloud to edge and formally launched the “Three-Year Business Plan,” affirming the company’s resolve to harness three decades of materials science and precision-manufacturing excellence to secure global leadership in AI edge hardware.

AI Edge Era Begins: 2026 Designated “Year One,” Market to Surpass $800 Billion

The address underscored that generative AI is swiftly embedding into smartphones, PCs, smart glasses, vehicles, and robots. Industry authorities forecast edge AI device penetration exceeding 75% by 2028, with the market expanding beyond $800 billion. 2026 is positioned as the definitive “AI Edge Year One.” IDC projects 150 million next-generation AI smartphone shipments in China in 2027, alongside explosive growth in AI glasses and AI PCs.

Through systematic innovation across “materials + processes + equipment,” Lens Technology has established full technical coverage of core AI edge domains. R&D spending reached RMB 2.44 billion in the first three quarters of 2025, sustaining an R&D-to-revenue ratio consistently above 4%, with cumulative post-IPO investment exceeding RMB 20 billion.

Three Irreplicable Core Strengths Create an Impenetrable AI Hardware Moat

R&D Leadership: Cross-Domain Technology Migration Consumer-electronics precision-processing expertise is rapidly repurposed for automotive glass, optical waveguides, and robotic joint modules. Glass substrate programs are advancing, positioned to displace conventional aluminum substrates and open a multi-billion-dollar market. Manufacturing Integration: Full-Stack Vertical Barrier The industry’s pioneering “single-flow” glass production line condenses over 200 processes into 50, delivering micron-level quality control and reliable million-unit throughput. Proprietary molds, tooling, and automation systems, paired with best-in-class ODM turnkey solutions. Ecosystem Transformation: From Supplier to Strategic Solution Partner Front-end R&D co-creation with customers has enabled volume production of Zhiyuan Lingxi robots and Alipay smart terminals. 2025 humanoid robot shipments are forecast at 3,000 units and quadruped robots above 10,000 units, ranking Lens in the global first tier for complete-machine assembly.

Consumer Electronics: Elevating from Components to Complete Systems – Redefining Value Boundaries



Lens provides exclusive end-to-end delivery for Rokid AI glasses, spanning optical waveguides, structural components, and final assembly. The Alipay “Tap-to-Pay” program delivers seamless ODM services from concept to volume production. Objectives: secure core-supplier status with leading AI glasses brands within two years; achieve global top-tier complete-machine assembly share by 2027; and establish global leadership in the optical waveguide domain through strategic deployments in nano-imprint, etching, and silicon carbide technologies.

Automotive Electronics: Intelligent Cockpit Revolution Fuels Per-Vehicle Value Growth

Lens commands a 20.9% global share in automotive interaction systems—the industry’s top position—collaborating with over 30 domestic and international OEMs. Ultra-thin laminated glass is slated for million-vehicle annual supply in 2026, incorporating acoustic insulation, thermal regulation, and electrochromic functionality. Parallel expansion into in-vehicle communication modules and domain controllers targets further market-share gains by 2027.

Embodied Intelligence: World’s Premier Hardware Platform Emerges

Lens has integrated into North American and Chinese flagship robot supply chains, achieving mass production of joint modules and dexterous hands. Humanoid robot core components and complete systems are set to multiply several-fold in 2026, with shipments attaining global leadership by 2027.

Three-Year Business Plan: Precision Roadmap to Market Leadership

Over the next three years, Lens will prioritize edge hardware, multimodal integration, and next-generation materials to emerge as a global frontrunner in AI edge hardware manufacturing:

Consumer Electronics : AI glasses complete-machine assembly in global top tier by 2027; optical-waveguide world leader

: AI glasses complete-machine assembly in global top tier by 2027; optical-waveguide world leader Automotive Electronics : Million-vehicle ultra-thin laminated glass supply in 2026; expanded market share in 2027

: Million-vehicle ultra-thin laminated glass supply in 2026; expanded market share in 2027 Robotics: Core components and complete machines scale several-fold in 2026; global shipment primacy in 2027

Chairwoman Ms. Zhou Qunfei closed with the following statement: “AI’s true value is realized through hardware. Supply-chain resilience and relentless innovation are the foundation of this revolution. From a single pane of glass to the indispensable piece of the AI hardware puzzle, Lens Technology invites global partners to co-create the trillion-dollar future.”

