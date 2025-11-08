Xinhua Silk Road: E. China’s Weihai City establishes 18 TCM health tourism demonstration bases

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Weihai, a prefecture-level city in east China’s Shandong Province, has seen the establishment of 18 traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) health tourism demonstration bases, including the Weihai Tianmu Hot Spring Resort, as the city has emphasized the deep integration of tourism with TCM and health and wellness in recent years.

The forest coverage here is high and the environment is beautiful, said a tourist from Qingdao who was on a tour with her friends in the Weihai Tianmu Hot Spring Resort, adding that she and her friends had experienced the hot spring here which has TCM and flower petals, and felt very comfortable.

On the basis of ocean hot springs, the Weihai Tianmu Hot Spring Resort has developed hot spring medicinal bath projects combining traditional Chinese herbs with hot spring health and wellness, including those catering to different physical constitutions and health needs, and those featuring American ginseng.

The TCM bags in most of the pools of the resort have combined with the sodium chloride hot mineral water and generated unique health benefits, attracting many returning customers, introduced Wu Ming, the director of Tianmu Hot Spring’s publicity department.

The resort also offers Chinese massage, physiotherapy and other services, and has developed a health and wellness recipe featuring American ginseng, providing tourists with a comprehensive TCM health and wellness experience, Wu noted.

Weihai’s TCM health tourism demonstration base Shandong Jiangbulao Cultural Communication Co., Ltd. uses ginger as raw materials and produces deep-processed healthy food, and sets up intangible cultural heritage experience halls to allow tourists to immerse themselves in the inheritance of craftsmanship by display of ancient cooking techniques, DIY interaction, and storytelling.

Rongcheng Zhongwo Island Cultural and Creative Co., Ltd., another TCM health tourism demonstration base in Weihai, allows tourists to taste medicinal tea, eat medicinal diet, identify medicinal herbs, etc., so as to promote the inheritance of the extensive and profound TCM food and wellness culture.

