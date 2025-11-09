OSL Biz Pay Partners with Morph to Power the Next Generation of On-chain Payments

HONG KONG, Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSL BizPay, global digital asset payment solution for enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Morph, a settlement layer for global payments network that seeks to make stablecoins function seamless, borderless, and practical as true everyday money.

The collaboration marks a significant step toward bridging traditional finance and digital assets by combining OSL BizPay’s regulated fiat gateway and custody infrastructure with Morph’s fast, low-cost Layer 2 settlement technology. Together, the two companies aim to make payments seamless, compliant, and ready for real-world adoption at scale.

Ben Yu, Head of OSL Biz Pay said : “OSL Biz Pay is committed to building the trusted foundation for digital payments by bringing regulatory assurance and institutional standards to the crypto ecosystem. Partnering with Morph allows us to extend that trust directly into on-chain environments, creating a unified, powerful bridge between fiat and Web3 payments. This is about making global finance truly borderless and secure.

Colin Goltra, CEO of Morph said: “We are incredibly excited to partner with OSL BizPay, a true leader in regulated digital asset services. This collaboration provides Morph with a crucial, trusted gateway into regulated markets and enterprise use cases, significantly strengthening our brand as the infrastructure layer for real-world money movement. Together, we are unlocking the potential for mainstream adoption by making onchain payments accessible, compliant, and ready for global commerce.”

The collaboration underscores the companies’ shared goal of advancing global digital finance infrastructure by integrating trusted compliance frameworks with cutting-edge blockchain technology, aligned with OSL Group’s mission to reshape the global financial system and make money move as freely as information.

About OSL BizPay OSL BizPay is a next-generation digital asset payment solution designed for enterprises, enabling seamless crypto collections, payouts, and on-chain settlements worldwide. Supporting major stablecoins like USDT and USDC, it integrates effortlessly with leading wallets to deliver instant transactions, eliminate chargebacks, and offer flexible settlement options such as rate locking and T+1 bank settlement.

With on-chain automation for bulk payments and transparent reconciliation, BizPay combines stablecoin technology with OSL’s regulated Canadian MSB framework to offer a secure, low-cost, and compliant global payment pathway. As part of the OSL Group, it leverages deep expertise in digital asset infrastructure, compliance, and custody to bridge traditional finance with the Web3 economy.

For more information, visit osl.com. For media inquiries, please contact media@osl.com.

About Morph

Morph is revolutionizing the future of payments by building a dedicated ecosystem that transforms stablecoins into everyday currency. We provide seamless, borderless payment solutions and unlock the potential of over 120 million Bitget and Bitget Wallet users in both payments and DeFi. Morph is committed to bridging the gap between cryptocurrency and real-world utility, democratizing on-chain payments for everyone.