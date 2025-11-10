First Phosphate Welcomes the Addition of Phosphate to the Critical Minerals List of the United States

Saguenay, Quebec – Newsfile Corp. – November 10, 2025 – First Phosphate Corp.(CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) (“” or the ““) applauds the decision by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, acting through the Director of the U.S. Geological Survey (“USGS”), to add “phosphate” to the United States’ Final 2025 List of Critical Minerals.

https://www.usgs.gov/programs/mineral-resources-program/science/about-2025-list-critical-minerals

The United States now joins the countries of Canada and South Korea, the European Union and the provinces of Ontario and Quebec in recognizing phosphate as a critical mineral.

The US Secretary of the Interior indicated that the department made the determination to include phosphate on the Final 2025 List of Critical Minerals based on recommendations and expertise provided by the respective U.S. Departments of Energy, War, and Agriculture.

During the comment period provided by the USGS, First Phosphate submitted a full 15-page letter highlighting the critical defense and energy related implications of phosphate given to the rapid emergence of lithium iron phosphate (“LFP”) batteries for energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility and national security apparatus.

First Phosphate also reiterated the recent “Met” rating that it had received from the Defense Industrial Base Consortium for its White Paper on Securing North American Phosphate Supply for LFP Cathode Materials.

https://firstphosphate.com/dibc

First Phosphate’s flagship Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec is one of North America’s rare igneous phosphate resources, yielding high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities for production of cathode active material (“CAM”) for LFP batteries.

First Phosphate has recently produced commercial-grade LFP 18650 battery cells using North American critical minerals:

https://firstphosphate.com/north-american-lfp-battery-cells

The high-purity phosphoric acid and iron powder for these LFP 18650 battery cells was produced using rare igneous anorthosite rock extracted from the First Phosphate Bégin-Lamarche property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8917/273749_0ed0de5ae4215824_001full.jpg

About First Phosphate

First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (TDG: KD0) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development and cleantech company dedicated to building and onshoring a vertically integrated mine-to-market LFP battery supply chain for North America. Target markets include energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility and national security. First Phosphate’s flagship Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec is one of North America’s rare igneous phosphate resources, yielding high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.

