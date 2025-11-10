Simple to Join, Hard to Miss – HTX Launches “Earn as You Borrow” Week for Traders to Capture Market Opportunities at Lower Cost

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HTX today announced the launch of “Earn as You Borrow” Week, a limited-time borrowing campaign offering triple rewards. The campaign, running from 16:00 on November 7 to 15:59 on November 14 (UTC), is designed to help users manage funds more efficiently and seize opportunities in volatile markets.

The campaign is simple to participate in, with exceptional discounts and no entry requirements. Users who complete KYC verification and take margin loans or collateral swaps will enjoy real, tangible savings.

Let us dive into the campaign for details.

https://www.htx.com/support/35016819991657

Event 1: Enjoy Up to 30% Interest Rebate on USDT Loans

To meet strong demand for stablecoin borrowing during market swings, HTX is launching tiered rebates for USDT loans. During the event, users who borrow USDT via HTX Margin or Collateral Swap (formerly Crypto Loans) will receive a rebate of up to 30% of the actual interest paid, based on cumulative borrowing volume.

The specific rules are as follows: Borrow ≥10,000 USDT to receive a 10% rebate; Borrow ≥100,000 USDT to receive a 20% rebate; Borrow ≥1,000,000 USDT to win a 30% rebate.

The more you borrow, the more you can save. With interest discounts of up to 30%, every loan becomes a low-cost opportunity to capture profits amid market volatility.

Event 2: Up to 50% Off Borrowing Costs on PoW Token Loans – Exclusive for Prime Users

HTX is also rolling out loan interest rate discounts for BTC and other major PoW assets. During the event, users borrowing BTC, LTC, DOGE, BCH, or ETC via HTX Margin or Collateral Swap will receive tiered interest reductions according to their Prime level: Average users: 10% off; Prime 1-3: 30% off; Prime 4 and above: 50% off.

The discount applies automatically with no extra steps required. Higher Prime levels unlock deeper savings, giving traders a notable cost advantage in hedging, arbitrage, or margin trading.

Event 3: Borrow & Earn – Interest Vouchers for Every Participant

All participants who borrow a cumulative total of 20,000 USDT (or equivalent) across any supported cryptocurrency via HTX Margin or Collateral Swap will receive a 10% Interest Voucher, capped at 300 USDT. The voucher is valid for 14 days and can be applied to future margin loans or swaps. It also works in combination with Prime discounts for even greater savings.

In fast-moving crypto markets, time defines opportunity, and cost defines advantage. The “Earn as You Borrow” campaign reflects HTX’s unwavering user-first commitment by simplifying participation while delivering real value. Through these three rewards, HTX significantly helps boost users’ capital efficiency at lower costs and empowers them to join and earn with greater flexibility and confidence.

Looking ahead, HTX will continue to innovate and refine its financial solutions, offering more flexible and cost-effective fund management tools that enable users to stay agile and resilient, no matter the market conditions.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of “Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance,” HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.