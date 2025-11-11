AliExpress Unveils Faster Shipping, Brand+ Channel, New AI Tools, and Big Savings During 11.11 Shopping Festival

Select items now arrive in as little as two days in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AliExpress, the international online retail marketplace under Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, is celebrating this year’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival—also known as Singles’ Day—with its biggest shopping event of the year. Running from November 11 through November 19, shoppers can score up to 90% off, have a chance to win big from a $500,000 prize pool, and experience new platform features that make shopping more convenient, engaging, personalized, and fun.

Faster Deliveries, Now on AliExpress U.S.

To make the AliExpress shopping experience even faster and more convenient, select items now arrive in as little as two days.* Shoppers can spot faster options by looking for the “2–8 days delivery” label in the app and on site—making it easier to choose great gifts that show up quickly.

Two-day delivery is enabled by a growing selection of locally shipped products, as AliExpress continues to support and onboard local retailers through its AliExpressLocal program.

Introducing Brand+: Shop Trusted Brands

Just in time for the holiday season, AliExpress is launching Brand+, a dedicated channel that brings shoppers an increased selection of international brands with official product authentication. At launch, Brand+ features over 1,500 brands across categories—from home and beauty to electronics and fashion—while maintaining competitive pricing on in-demand items. Brand+ also includes free shipping and free returns on qualified items for a smoother, more flexible shopping experience.

Next-Level Shopping: Unveiling New AI-Powered Shopping Tools

AliExpress is enhancing the platform’s shopping experience with new AI tools that make browsing, buying, and getting support faster, easier, and more personalized.

AI Review Summaries: AliExpress is also unveiling an innovative AI Review Summary tool designed to help shoppers make faster and more informed purchase decisions on select Choice products. Using advanced natural language processing, the tool analyzes customer reviews to produce concise summaries that highlight overall sentiment and key review themes, without altering or replacing original reviews. Reviews from multiple countries are incorporated via translation for analysis, and the resulting summary is localized back into each user’s language—so shoppers in different markets see the same insights presented in their local language.

AI Search Recommendation, DeepInsight : AliExpress has launched DeepInsight, an AI shopping tool that guides shoppers with clear, informative search recommendations. DeepInsight pre-populates the search function with relevant, ready-to-tap suggestions (e.g., "last-minute white-elephant gifts" or "cat hair lint roller") based on context signals like trending items and category relevance. The tool is ready to use the moment shoppers open search, helping them discover products faster and decide with confidence—no extra steps required.

“This 11.11, we’re making shopping faster, smarter, and more enjoyable for our customers,” said Chris Carl, Head of Marketing, AliExpress U.S. “From items arriving in as little as two days, to discovering high-quality brands through Brand+, and exploring products with the help of our new AI shopping tools, we’re bringing a more seamless and personalized experience to every shopper this holiday season.”

“Shake & Win” for Over $500,000 in Prizes

Get ready to shake your way to savings and turn your phone into the ultimate prize machine! Available exclusively in the AliExpress app for all U.S. users, the Shake & Win challenge invites people to shake their phones for a chance to win fantastic prizes and savings. From November 8th-19th and again from November 27th to December 1st, U.S. shoppers can shake three times a day for a chance to snag winnings from the over $500,000 prize pool including***:

Want to boost your odds of winning? Players can receive additional shakes by inviting friends to play or even by placing an order.

Stack Your Savings: Up to 90% off and Extra Discounts with PayPal

AliExpress is taking savings to the next level this 11.11 with up to 90% off across must-have categories such as home, beauty, tools, electronics, and more. But, that’s just the beginning!

Now through the end of the Singles’ Day sale, November 19th, U.S. shoppers can unlock even more value at checkout by choosing PayPal or PayPal Pay Later at checkout. Get $25 off orders of $169+ or $40 off orders of $269+, no promo codes needed***. This collaboration provides customers with a seamless, rewarding way to shop smarter this holiday season, giving customers more confidence at checkout with a little extra back in their wallets.

Survey Reveals Consumer Gifting Habits, Value-Driven Shopping Mindset This Season

AliExpress’s latest U.S. Consumer Insights Report, conducted by Talker Research, surveyed 2,000 online shoppers, to uncover trends shaping holiday gift-giving this season. The findings reveal a shift toward value-minded gifting, where thoughtfulness and resourcefulness go hand-in-hand.

The survey found that:

59% of respondents say getting a good deal matters more during the holidays than any other time of year.

than any other time of year. More than a third (36%) are splitting at least one gift with a friend or family member — a growing trend of collaboration that stretches budgets while keeping the sentiment strong. Nearly half of Gen Z and four in ten Millennials plan to split at least one gift with someone else, while only one in ten Boomers do.

with a friend or family member — a growing trend of collaboration that stretches budgets while keeping the sentiment strong. Nearly half of Gen Z and four in ten Millennials plan to split at least one gift with someone else, while only one in ten Boomers do. 57% of respondents prefer giving practical gifts , showing a clear trend toward value-minded gifting.

, showing a clear trend toward value-minded gifting. 46% of respondents love the element of surprise when it comes to gifting, reflecting a growing appetite for discovery-based shopping, a hallmark of the AliExpress experience.

“This holiday season, our shoppers are clearly looking for value, practicality, and a little bit of fun,” said Carl, “Our survey shows that nearly six in ten consumers prioritize getting a good deal, and more than half want practical gifts. That’s why we designed 11.11 to deliver massive savings, exciting prizes through Shake & Win, and teamed up with PayPal, so every shopper can find something thoughtful, stay on budget, and even enjoy a little surprise along the way.”

*Availability varies by item and location. **Free shipping does not apply to some categories, such as furniture and food, due product nature. ***Shake and Win terms and conditions HERE; PayPal reward terms and conditions HERE.

