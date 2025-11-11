Ariana Grande’s Wax Figure Lands in at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Popular! She’s Going to Be Popular! Wicked Fever is taking over Sentosa!



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2025 – Wicked fever is about to sweep across Sentosa Island! Madame Tussauds Singapore joins in the excitement by welcoming pop royalty Ariana Grande’s wax figure, just in time for the highly anticipated release of Wicked: For Good.

From 10 November 2025 to 20 January 2026, fans can strike a pose with the seven-time Grammy winner, immortalised in her iconic gold mini-dress and sky-high platform heels from her show-stopping 2015 live performance of Break Free. The dazzling figure captures Grande and her fierce high-ponytail and will take centre stage in the attraction’s music zone, alongside Harry Styles, JJ Lin and Agnez Mo.

The figure arrives as anticipation builds for Wicked: For Good, where Grande takes on the iconic role of Glinda alongside Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. Visitors can experience double the star power as both actresses’ wax figures will be available to meet at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

“This is the perfect opportunity for fans to get camera-ready with two incredible stars. No need to defy gravity, just head to Madame Tussauds Singapore,” said Steven Chung, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit www.madametussauds.com/singapore/

Hashtag: #MerlinEntertainments #MadameTussaudsSingapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds has been inviting people to walk the red carpet and get closer to the revered – and feared – for over 250 years. With 22 attractions in the world’s top destination cities, we are dedicated to giving millions of visitors the opportunity to mingle with the mighty from A-listers to music legends, heroes of sport, to infamous world leaders. Today, we continue to partner with the global icons of a generation to create astonishing lifelike figures from sittings and offer exciting and interactive experiences to ensure guests have never felt closer to fame.